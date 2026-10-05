Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired the first review meeting of the Agriculture Ministry, focusing on ending import reliance and boosting the farmer economy. A nationwide 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' will be launched to protect soil health.

The Ministry's first comprehensive monthly review meeting was held on Monday at Krishi Bhawan, chaired by the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Union Minister Chouhan clarified that the government's goal is not merely to boost production figures but to eliminate foreign dependence on imports and provide maximum economic opportunities to farmers. It was decided at this high-level meeting that the functioning of all departments, divisions, and national missions under the Ministry would undergo regular monthly reviews, with specific monthly financial and physical targets set for officials. Senior officials, including Union Agriculture Secretary Atish Chandra, were present at the meeting.

Key Achievements and New Initiatives

During the review meeting, achievements were highlighted, such as the creation of over 10.77 crore unique 'Farmer IDs' under the Digital Agriculture Mission, surpassing national targets for pulses and oilseeds, the unprecedented expansion of natural farming, and a remarkable 23% increase in crop insurance scheme participation, all of which were appreciated by Union Minister Shivraj Singh. Additionally, the framework for the nationwide 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' (Save the Farm Campaign), set to launch this month to protect soil health and crops, was finalised.

Meanwhile, while assuring states of continued approvals under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, Union Minister Chouhan issued strict directives to address administrative laxity in lagging states and districts.

Nationwide 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' Finalised

During the review meeting, Chouhan announced a major nationwide campaign, the intensive ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’, set to launch across the country on the 22nd of this month. The campaign aims to protect farmlands from issues such as declining soil health, challenges in stubble and crop residue management, and the imbalanced use of chemical fertilisers.

The Minister directed officials to ensure that the campaign's framework and ground-level implementation are robust enough to deliver direct and maximum benefits to farmers in every village. He emphasised that saving farmlands is not merely an agricultural issue but a matter linked to the nation's future and the nutritional security of coming generations. Under this initiative, agricultural scientists and field staff will visit farms directly to raise practical awareness among farmers regarding soil testing, the conservation of organic elements, the avoidance of stubble burning, and balanced nutrient management.

Digital Agriculture Mission Progress

The review meeting provided an update on the Digital Agriculture Mission, noting that against the national target of digitally integrating 14 crore farmers, digital Farmer IDs have already been successfully generated for over 10.77 crore farmers. Union Minister described this as the strongest foundation for the economic empowerment of the country's small and marginal farmers.

He said, "This unique digital identity has become a transparent mechanism for delivering scheme subsidies, affordable institutional credit (KCC), MSP-based procurement, crop insurance, and disaster relief directly to farmers' bank accounts, thereby eliminating the need for cumbersome paperwork and saving time." (ANI)