Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends Agrasen Global Awards 2026, seeks blessings from Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj and congratulates achievers while highlighting Maharaja Agrasen's legacy of social harmony and service.

New Delhi: The ideals of Maharaja Agrasen, rooted in social harmony, community service and collective welfare, continue to hold relevance in modern society. Highlighting these values, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the Agrasen Global Awards 2026, an event organised to recognise individuals making significant contributions across different fields.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister sought the blessings of revered Gita preacher and Mahamandaleshwar Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj. She also congratulated the award recipients, appreciating their dedication and efforts towards bringing positive changes to society.

Organised by the All India Agrawal Organisation, the event was attended by several distinguished guests, including Haryana Minister Vipul Goel and other prominent personalities.

Agrasen Global Awards 2026: CM Rekha Gupta Congratulates Award Winners

At the award ceremony, Rekha Gupta acknowledged individuals whose work has made a meaningful contribution to society. She extended her wishes to all the award recipients and appreciated their efforts in their respective fields.

The Chief Minister also received blessings from Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj, who is known for spreading the teachings and practical wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita among audiences in India and abroad.

The presence of Haryana Minister Vipul Goel and other distinguished guests added to the significance of the gathering. The awards aimed to bring recognition to individuals who have achieved distinction in their professional fields while contributing to public welfare.

Maharaja Agrasen's Ideals Continue To Inspire Social Harmony

Maharaja Agrasen is remembered for promoting equality, cooperation, non-violence and collective progress. His philosophy emphasised supporting people in need and ensuring that communities grow together.

One of the most recognised traditions associated with him is the 'One Brick, One Rupee' principle. Under this practice, families already settled in Agroha would contribute one brick and one rupee to every newly arriving family. The collective support helped newcomers build homes and establish their livelihoods.

This tradition represents the values of community participation, mutual assistance and self-reliance. Maharaja Agrasen's message extends beyond any single community, offering lessons in social responsibility and inclusive development.

Awards Ceremony Highlights Importance Of Community Service

Events such as the Agrasen Global Awards provide a platform to recognise people working towards social welfare and positive change in different sectors. Such recognition can also encourage others to participate in community initiatives and take greater responsibility towards society.

Rekha Gupta's participation and her appreciation of the award winners brought attention to the importance of social service, unity and collective welfare. The ceremony also sought to connect Maharaja Agrasen's legacy with the younger generation by highlighting the continuing relevance of his principles in contemporary society.