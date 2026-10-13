The Indian Army's five-day Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2026 has begun in Agartala, Tripura, witnessing a remarkable 92% surge in candidate registrations. The drive includes physical tests, document verification, and medical examinations.

The Indian Army on Tuesday commenced its five-day Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2026 at the Dasarath Deb State Sports Complex in Badharghat, Agartala. Organised under the aegis of the Spear Corps and the Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Silchar, the recruitment drive will continue until October 17.

According to the Army, candidate registrations have increased by 92 per cent compared with previous recruitment cycles, reflecting growing interest among young people across Tripura. The rally began early on Tuesday with the mandatory 1.6-kilometre run, in which 337 candidates participated in the first batch.

Recruitment Process and Schedule

Candidates who cleared the timed run proceeded to subsequent stages of the recruitment process. These stages include Physical Fitness Tests (PFT), Physical Measurement Tests (PMT), document verification and preliminary medical examinations.

The recruitment drive has been divided into two operational phases. October 13 to 15 has been designated for physical fitness runs, physical measurements, document verification and initial medical screenings for daily batches. The remaining two days, October 16 and 17, will be used for specialised medical evaluations of the remaining candidates and administrative formalities.

Facilities and Administrative Support

The Army, in coordination with the Agartala civil administration, has made arrangements to facilitate the recruitment process and ensure candidate safety. Facilities at the sports complex include designated holding areas, emergency medical stations, drinking water points and registration counters for candidates arriving from different parts of Tripura. (ANI)