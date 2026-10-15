Agartala Airport Police recovered a 7.65 mm pistol, 14 rounds of live ammunition, and a magazine from a house in the Bhagalpur area. One person, Santosh Biswas, was detained. A case has been registered against him under the Arms Act.

Agartala Airport Police recovered a factory-made 7.65 mm pistol, 14 rounds of live ammunition, a magazine and firearm-cleaning accessories during a raid at a residence in the Bhagalpur area near Agartala Airport on Wednesday night. One person, identified as Santosh Biswas, was detained in connection with the recovery, police said.

Police Operation on Tip-Off

According to Officer-in-Charge of Agartala Airport Police Station, Naru Gopal Deb, the operation was launched following confidential information about suspected contraband items at a house in the area. A special police team was formed, and the house was cordoned off before a search was conducted in the presence of witnesses. "Agartala Airport Police Station received confidential information that an individual had suspected contraband items at his residence. A special team was formed, the house was cordoned off, and a search was conducted in the presence of witnesses," said the Officer-in-Charge.

During the search, police recovered a factory-made pistol, reportedly manufactured in Italy, along with 14 rounds of live ammunition and a magazine from a trunk. Gun-cleaning oil and other firearm-cleaning accessories were also seized. He said, "Although no contraband items were found, a factory-made 7.65 mm pistol, reportedly manufactured in Italy, along with 14 rounds of live ammunition and other accessories, was recovered from a trunk. The individual, identified as Santosh Biswas, was brought to the police station, and a case under the Arms Act has been registered against him."

Investigation Underway

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and an executive magistrate were called to the spot, where the necessary examination and formalities were carried out in the presence of local residents. "An FSL team and an executive magistrate were called to the spot, and the operation was completed with everyone's cooperation. Further investigation is underway to determine whether anyone else was involved.”

Santosh Biswas was taken to the police station, and a case under the relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered against him, police said. According to police, no previous case against Biswas has been found so far at Agartala Airport Police Station. Investigators are checking whether any cases are registered against him at other police stations.

Police are investigating the source of the firearm, the circumstances under which it came into his possession, and whether any other individuals were involved. Police said the detained individual had identified himself as a daily-wage labourer. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses. (ANI)