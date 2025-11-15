Experts at an Agartala meet on "Emergence of Bharat in Tariff War" urged for strategic tariff policies and self-reliance. Speakers like Prof. Ashwani Mahajan highlighted turning global challenges into opportunities for a resilient economy.

An Intellectuals' Meet on the theme "Emergence of Bharat in Tariff War" was successfully organised today at the Press Club, Agartala. The event brought together experts, academicians, professionals, and members of civil society for an enriching discussion on India's economic positioning in the evolving global tariff environment.

Experts Urge Strategic Policies for Self-Reliance

The program was attended by retired Justice Arindam Lodh, Chairperson of the Tripura Human Rights Commission and former Judge of the High Court of Tripura, who attended as the Chief Guest. In his address, he emphasised the importance of strategic tariff policies for safeguarding national interests, strengthening domestic industries, and enhancing India's role in global economic affairs.

Prof. Ashwani Mahajan, an Indian economist and Professor from Delhi University, delivered the keynote lecture as the Guest Speaker. He elaborated on the complexities of the current global tariff scenario. He spoke on how Bharat can turn this situation into an opportunity to build a more resilient and self-reliant economy. Mahajan highlighted India's development and transformation over the past few years and remarked that if the nation stands firm in the present economic conditions, it will significantly contribute to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He emphasised the importance of informed policymaking, reducing import dependency, and promoting the growth of homegrown industries.

Supporting his views, Prof. Shyamal Das, Vice-Chancellor (In-Charge) of Tripura University, addressed the gathering and stated that this is a crucial moment for Bharat to reinforce self-dependence. He urged everyone to view global challenges as opportunities and called for strengthening domestic capabilities and fostering innovation-driven growth.

Prof. Deepak Sharma, Registrar of Tripura University, was also present at the event. He appreciated the relevance of such discussions in shaping collective understanding on matters of national economic importance.

Diverse Group of Attendees Share Perspectives

The meeting saw active participation from a diverse group of attendees, including educators, bankers, doctors, representatives of NGOs, members of the merchant association, and other professionals. Participants shared thoughtful perspectives on how India can effectively respond to the global tariff environment and further consolidate its path toward economic independence. (ANI)