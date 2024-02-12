PM Modi to visit Doha on February 14 after Qatar releases 8 jailed ex-navy veterans

This announcement comes hours after Qatar has released eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel and seven of them returned home early today, 46 days after their death sentences handed last October were commuted to jail terms of varying duration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Doha, Qatar, on his return journey from his two-day trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as announced by Foreign Secretary Kwatra on Monday. This announcement comes hours after Qatar has released eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel and seven of them returned home early today, 46 days after their death sentences handed last October were commuted to jail terms of varying duration.

The eight individuals reportedly confronted accusations of espionage, although neither Qatari authorities nor New Delhi disclosed the specific charges against them to the public.

"After completing his UAE visit, on February 14, PM will travel to Doha Qatar on 14th February afternoon. During the visit PM Modi will hold bilateral with Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad, the Amir of Qatar and high dignitaries in Qatar. This will be PM's 2nd visit to Qatar...strong bilateral trade between India and Qatar, currently stands at $20 Billion," Kwatra said.

The Prime Minister's visit to Qatar underscores the significance of diplomatic engagement and highlights India's commitment to fostering strong ties with its Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) partners.

India appreciates the decision by the Emir of Qatar to enable the release and homecoming of the Indians, who were arrested in August 2022, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement as political parties across the spectrum expressed their relief and welcomed the Navy veterans home.

"The Government of India welcomes the release of eight Indian nationals working for the Dahra Global company who were detained in Qatar," the ministry said.

"Seven out of the eight of them have returned to India. We appreciate the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals," it said in a brief statement.

The eight individuals include Captains (retired) Navtej Gill and Saurabh Vasisht, Commanders (retired) Purnendu Tiwari, Amit Nagpal, SK Gupta, BK Verma, and Sugunakar Pakala, along with sailor Ragesh.

Reports indicated that Commander Tiwari remained in Doha and is expected to return to India shortly.

In December of last year, Prime Minister Modi engaged with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani during the COP28 Summit in Dubai, discussing the welfare of the Indian community in Qatar.

It has been reported that National Security Adviser Ajit Doval played a pivotal role in negotiating with Qatari authorities to secure the release of the Indian nationals.

Qatar's Court of First Instance handed down death sentences to the Navy veterans on October 26.

However, on December 28, the Court of Appeal in Qatar commuted the capital punishment, replacing it with jail terms ranging from three to 25 years. They were granted a 60-day window to appeal against these prison sentences.

The charges against the eight Indian navy veterans were filed on March 25 last year, and they underwent trial as per Qatari law.

In May of the same year, Al-Dhara Global ceased its operations in Doha, leading primarily Indian employees to return home.

India also explored the option of invoking provisions outlined in a bilateral agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons, which was signed between India and Qatar in 2015. This agreement allows citizens of both countries convicted of criminal offenses to serve their sentences in their respective home countries.