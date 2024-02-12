Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi to visit Doha on February 14 after Qatar releases 8 jailed ex-navy veterans

    This announcement comes hours after Qatar has released eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel and seven of them returned home early today, 46 days after their death sentences handed last October were commuted to jail terms of varying duration.

    After Qatar releases 8 jailed ex-Navy veterans, PM Modi to travel to Doha on February 14 after UAE visit
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Doha, Qatar, on his return journey from his two-day trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as announced by Foreign Secretary Kwatra on Monday. This announcement comes hours after Qatar has released eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel and seven of them returned home early today, 46 days after their death sentences handed last October were commuted to jail terms of varying duration.

    The eight individuals reportedly confronted accusations of espionage, although neither Qatari authorities nor New Delhi disclosed the specific charges against them to the public.

    Also read: 'Modi Guarantee worked like magic...' Social media hails PM for securing release of 8 Indians from Qatar jail

    "After completing his UAE visit, on February 14, PM will travel to Doha Qatar on 14th February afternoon. During the visit PM Modi will hold bilateral with Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad, the Amir of Qatar and high dignitaries in Qatar. This will be PM's 2nd visit to Qatar...strong bilateral trade between India and Qatar, currently stands at $20 Billion," Kwatra said.

    The Prime Minister's visit to Qatar underscores the significance of diplomatic engagement and highlights India's commitment to fostering strong ties with its Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) partners.

    India appreciates the decision by the Emir of Qatar to enable the release and homecoming of the Indians, who were arrested in August 2022, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement as political parties across the spectrum expressed their relief and welcomed the Navy veterans home.

    "The Government of India welcomes the release of eight Indian nationals working for the Dahra Global company who were detained in Qatar," the ministry said.

    "Seven out of the eight of them have returned to India. We appreciate the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals," it said in a brief statement.

    The eight individuals include Captains (retired) Navtej Gill and Saurabh Vasisht, Commanders (retired) Purnendu Tiwari, Amit Nagpal, SK Gupta, BK Verma, and Sugunakar Pakala, along with sailor Ragesh.

    Reports indicated that Commander Tiwari remained in Doha and is expected to return to India shortly.

    In December of last year, Prime Minister Modi engaged with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani during the COP28 Summit in Dubai, discussing the welfare of the Indian community in Qatar.

    It has been reported that National Security Adviser Ajit Doval played a pivotal role in negotiating with Qatari authorities to secure the release of the Indian nationals.

    Also read: 8 Indian Navy veterans released from Qatar jail, chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' upon landing in New Delhi (WATCH)

    Qatar's Court of First Instance handed down death sentences to the Navy veterans on October 26.

    However, on December 28, the Court of Appeal in Qatar commuted the capital punishment, replacing it with jail terms ranging from three to 25 years. They were granted a 60-day window to appeal against these prison sentences.

    The charges against the eight Indian navy veterans were filed on March 25 last year, and they underwent trial as per Qatari law.

    In May of the same year, Al-Dhara Global ceased its operations in Doha, leading primarily Indian employees to return home.

    India also explored the option of invoking provisions outlined in a bilateral agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons, which was signed between India and Qatar in 2015. This agreement allows citizens of both countries convicted of criminal offenses to serve their sentences in their respective home countries.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 4:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nitish Kumar Kumar wins trust vote as Opposition walks out AJR

    Bihar floor test: CM Nitish Kumar wins trust vote as Opposition walks out

    Bihar floor test: Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar; says 'Your nephew will stop Narendra Modi' AJR

    Bihar floor test: Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar; says 'Your nephew will stop Narendra Modi'

    Paragliding tragedy: Hyderabad woman suffers fatal fall at Kullu, pilot faces FIR vkp

    Paragliding tragedy: Hyderabad woman suffers fatal fall at Kullu, pilot faces FIR

    Delhi Chalo: Karnataka farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar's wife suffers head injury in Madhya Pradesh vkp

    Delhi Chalo: Karnataka farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar’s wife suffers head injury in Madhya Pradesh

    Farmers Protest 2.0: 'Your demands never end...' Elderly lady loses cool over road blockages in Punjab (WATCH) snt

    Farmers Protest 2.0: 'Your demands never end...' Elderly lady loses cool over road blockages in Punjab (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Maldives to Thailand-7 cheapest International trips to take on V-Day RBA

    Maldives to Thailand-7 cheapest International trips to take on V-Day

    UEFA unwraps the official ball for the Champions League 2023-24 final osf

    UEFA unwraps the official ball for the Champions League 2023-24 final

    Geopolitical Chess: Assessing Putin's strategic moves in the ongoing Russia-West power play avv

    Geopolitical Chess: Assessing Putin's strategic moves in the ongoing Russia-West power play

    cricket Ex-Indian opener Aakash Chopra foresees Musheer Khan's ascendance beyond brother Sarfaraz osf

    Ex-Indian opener Aakash Chopra foresees Musheer Khan's ascendance beyond brother Sarfaraz

    Family feud takes dark turn: 21-year-old woman accuses men of rape at Koppal in Karnataka, case filed vkp

    Family feud takes dark turn: 21-year-old woman accuses men of rape at Koppal in Karnataka, case filed

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Lord Ram idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon