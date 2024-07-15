Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    After Puja Khedkar, now a former IAS officer's disability claim under radar

    Abhishek Singh, a former IAS officer, is under scrutiny for allegedly faking a disability to secure his appointment. Singh claimed he was being targeted for supporting reservations.

    After Puja Khedkar, now a former IAS officer's disability claim under radar anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

    Allegations of fraudulent disability certifications have sparked scrutiny of another former bureaucrat's appointment. Abhishek Singh, a former IAS officer who resigned in 2022 to pursue an acting career, is facing criticism after social media users discovered his energetic dance and gym videos, which seem to contradict his alleged disability status. This has raised demands for greater transparency and accountability in the selection process for civil servants.

    This comes amid claims that trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar allegedly submitted fake disability certificates to attain the job. 

    Abhishek Singh has denied the allegations, claiming that he is being unfairly targeted and vilified because of his vocal support for reservations.

    "Although I am not affected by any criticism, this is the first time I am answering my critics because my supporters asked me to. Since I started supporting reservations, anti-reservationists have targeted me. They question my caste and my job. Let me tell you, I have achieved everything through hard work and courage, not through reservation," he said in a post on X.

    "I have done social work through my initiatives like United by Blood and the No-Shame Movement without government help. I believe that reservation in government jobs should be according to the population, and I will work towards that. If you think you have talent, stop trying for government jobs and excel in business, sports, or acting. There is no reservation there," he added.

    Earlier, Puja Khedkar, a 34-year-old officer, faced allegations of misconduct, abuse of power, and irregularities during her UPSC screening process. As a member of the Maharashtra cadre and Assistant Collector in Pune, she reportedly demanded special privileges, including a separate office, car, and staff, which are typically not available to probationary officers. 

    Additionally, she has been criticized for using a private Audi with a beacon light and an official logo. Questions have also been raised about her appointment, including alleged misuse of the OBC quota and disability benefits. While she claimed to be a non-creamy layer member to avail OBC advantages, records show her family's assets exceed Rs 60 crores, contradicting her claims.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka After Valmiki and MUDA scam crores of money transfer scandal at Tourism dept FIR lodged vkp

    Karnataka: After Valmiki and MUDA scam, Rs 2.47 crore money transfer scandal at Tourism dept; FIR lodged

    Karnataka weekend rush: Over 20,000 tourists flock Hampi, Jog falls and Nandi Hills vkp

    Karnataka weekend rush: Over 20,000 tourists flock Hampi, Jog falls and Nandi Hills

    Kerala: Body of missing worker found in canal after 46-hour search in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Body of missing sanitation worker found in canal after 46-hour search in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds red alert in 3 districts on July 15 2024; Holiday for educational institutions in 7 districts anr

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds red alert in 3 districts; Holiday for educational institutions in 7 districts

    Milestone alert! PM Modi crosses 100 million followers on X, becomes most followed world leader; see stats snt

    Milestone alert! PM Modi crosses 100 million followers on X, becomes most followed world leader; see stats

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka After Valmiki and MUDA scam crores of money transfer scandal at Tourism dept FIR lodged vkp

    Karnataka: After Valmiki and MUDA scam, Rs 2.47 crore money transfer scandal at Tourism dept; FIR lodged

    Actor Rakshit Shetty faces FIR for allegedly using songs without permission in Bacjelor Party movie vkp

    Actor Rakshit Shetty faces FIR for allegedly using songs without permission in 'Bachelor Party' movie

    Nagaland state lottery July 15, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery July 15, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Karnataka weekend rush: Over 20,000 tourists flock Hampi, Jog falls and Nandi Hills vkp

    Karnataka weekend rush: Over 20,000 tourists flock Hampi, Jog falls and Nandi Hills

    Kerala: Body of missing worker found in canal after 46-hour search in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Body of missing sanitation worker found in canal after 46-hour search in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon