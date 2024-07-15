After Puja Khedkar, now a former IAS officer's disability claim under radar

Abhishek Singh, a former IAS officer, is under scrutiny for allegedly faking a disability to secure his appointment. Singh claimed he was being targeted for supporting reservations.

Allegations of fraudulent disability certifications have sparked scrutiny of another former bureaucrat's appointment. Abhishek Singh, a former IAS officer who resigned in 2022 to pursue an acting career, is facing criticism after social media users discovered his energetic dance and gym videos, which seem to contradict his alleged disability status. This has raised demands for greater transparency and accountability in the selection process for civil servants.

This comes amid claims that trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar allegedly submitted fake disability certificates to attain the job.

Abhishek Singh has denied the allegations, claiming that he is being unfairly targeted and vilified because of his vocal support for reservations.

"Although I am not affected by any criticism, this is the first time I am answering my critics because my supporters asked me to. Since I started supporting reservations, anti-reservationists have targeted me. They question my caste and my job. Let me tell you, I have achieved everything through hard work and courage, not through reservation," he said in a post on X.

"I have done social work through my initiatives like United by Blood and the No-Shame Movement without government help. I believe that reservation in government jobs should be according to the population, and I will work towards that. If you think you have talent, stop trying for government jobs and excel in business, sports, or acting. There is no reservation there," he added.

Earlier, Puja Khedkar, a 34-year-old officer, faced allegations of misconduct, abuse of power, and irregularities during her UPSC screening process. As a member of the Maharashtra cadre and Assistant Collector in Pune, she reportedly demanded special privileges, including a separate office, car, and staff, which are typically not available to probationary officers.

Additionally, she has been criticized for using a private Audi with a beacon light and an official logo. Questions have also been raised about her appointment, including alleged misuse of the OBC quota and disability benefits. While she claimed to be a non-creamy layer member to avail OBC advantages, records show her family's assets exceed Rs 60 crores, contradicting her claims.

