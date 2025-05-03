Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to skip Russia’s Victory Day celebrations scheduled for May 9 in Moscow, defence sources said on Friday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to skip Russia’s Victory Day celebrations scheduled for May 9 in Moscow, defence sources said on Friday. Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth is expected to represent India at the annual event.

Notably, Rajnath Singh was to visit Moscow in place of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was invited by Russia to attend the parade. PM's trip was cancelled most likely in the wake of last month's Pahalgam terror attack which claimed lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Russian officials, however, did not specify the reason behind PM Modi's decision not to visit Moscow for the annual event.

Now, Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth is expected to represent India at the parade held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Germany in World War II.

The Victory Day Parade in Moscow marks the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. The Victory Day is Russia's national pride and is attended by several global leaders and military representatives.

PM Modi visited Russia twice last year, one for the annual summit with President Vladimir Putin and the second trip to attend the Brics summit in Kazan.

Meanwhile, Putin is expected to visit India for an annual summit between both countries later this year.

Moscow Victory Day Parade

The Moscow Victory Day Parade is a major military event held every year on May 9th in Red Square as part of Russia’s Victory Day celebrations. It is an important and symbolic show of the Russian Armed Forces, with President Vladimir Putin usually attending and giving a speech. The parade is a key part of how Russia honors its military strength and history.

This big event remembers Russia’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. That victory came after the Soviet Army launched a major attack in January 1945, leading to Germany’s surrender on May 9th. This surrender ended the war in Europe, and the parade is held every year to honor that historic moment.