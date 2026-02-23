Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked Mamata Banerjee, alleging the TMC government blocked central funds meant for development. She declared, 'Bhaiya is gone. Whose turn is it now? It is Didi's turn,' and criticized the state on women's safety.

Gupta Alleges Mamata Blocked Central Funds

Launching a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta alleged that the TMC government has blocked development for its citizens despite the Centre sending "lakhs of crores of rupees" for the state's progress.

Addressing a gathering here on Sunday, Gupta said, "I was thinking, Didi is in Bengal, and Bhaiya was in Delhi. Do you remember? Bhaiya has been chased away. Whose turn is it now? Both were alike... They want their name on everything... It is the public's money; it should be used for the public good. Who are you to stop it unnecessarily?... We send lakhs of crores of rupees for Bengal's development. Is it reaching the poor"?

She further said, "The people of Bengal have not been able to access development. Where has all the money gone?... I'm fully confident that Bhaiya is gone. Whose turn is it now? It is Didi's turn."

'Daughters Not Safe Under Woman CM'

Sharpening her attacks, Rekha Gupta alleged that despite having a woman CM, the daughters are not safe in West Bengal. "Bengal also has the right to live with dignity... We have never seen such dire conditions anywhere. In any state of the country where there is a woman chief minister, and yet the daughters there are not safe, and the dignity of the women there is not valued, this would not happen anywhere in the country, in the world, but on the soil of Bengal," the Delhi CM said.

'Politics of Terrorism Will End'

Afterwards, speaking to the media, she criticised Mamata Banerjee, stating that the politics of terrorism, hooliganism, and greed will soon end in Bengal. Gupta said that the upcoming elections will bring change to the state, alleging that Banerjee is hiding behind infiltrators to suppress the public's voice. "The end of the politics of terrorism, hooliganism and greed is coming. These elections will bring change in Bengal... Mamata Banerjee can hide behind infiltrators, but she cannot suppress the public's voice," Gupta said.

She also accused the Trinamool Congress government of failing to address women's safety and blocking central schemes, citing examples like the rape-murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Hospital.

The remarks come amid intensifying political activity in the state ahead of the elections, with leaders from various parties stepping up their campaigns.

Earlier, on February 21, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee trained guns at the Centre as she reiterated her allegations of Bengali migrant workers being targeted in other states for speaking Bangla. (ANI)