    After Assembly elections govt to form committee on MSP, says Narendra Tomar

    Narendra Tomar said that the matter of forming the committee on MSP is being considered by the ministry and will be created after the elections are completed.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 4, 2022, 7:26 PM IST
    Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said in the Rajya Sabha that the government is committed to forming a panel on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and that the Election Commission has said it can be done after the elections.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to set up a committee to discuss the farmers' demand for a legal guarantee on MSP while announcing the repeal of the three farm laws in November last year. 

    Tomar stated that the government had written to the Election Commission in anticipation of assembly elections in five states in response to a supplementary question during Question Hour.

    The minister stated that the matter of forming the Committee on MSP is being considered by the ministry and will be created after the elections are completed.

    Tomar said that the entire country is aware of the Prime Minister's announcement of forming a committee to make crop diversification, natural farming, and MSP effective and transparent. The government is committed to the Prime Minister's statement. 'The ministry is looking into the matter.'

    Tomar also added that the government has written to the EC for guidance because the elections are underway. The minister said the EC has replied that the committee should be formed after the conclusion of the election. 

    On January 8, the Election Commission (EC) announced the legislative Assembly election schedule for five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. The Assembly election will be held in seven phases. On March 10, the counting and results will be announced.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2022, 7:26 PM IST
