Centre will not reintroduce farm laws, clarifies Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

The three farm laws were repealed after the requisite bills were passed during the winter session of Parliament which began on November 23.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar clarified that the Centre will not reintroduce farm laws in an amended form and is not disappointed after withdrawing the three farm laws, and “will move forward again”. The Parliament repealed the controversial agricultural laws in November after months of protests by farmers.

The Congress on Saturday alleged that the Centre is making a “concerted conspiracy” to bring them back and the only way to ‘stop’ it is to decisively defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“I did not say this,” Tomar replied when asked about his statement at an event in Nagpur on Friday in which, while talking about the (now repealed) farm laws, he said the government has moved a “step back” and “will move forward again”.

“I had said that the government had made good (farm) laws. We took them back due to some reasons. The government will continue to work for the welfare of the farmers,” the Minister said.

At an event in Nagpur on Friday, Tomar had said, “We brought agriculture amendment laws. But some people did not like them which were a big reform brought about 70 years after Independence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership”.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated farmers union Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) said that it will hold public meetings and protests across the country for the reintroduction of the three farm laws.

In a press conference organised in the national capital, the BKS announced that as part of the next phase of its movement for the reintroduction of the farm laws, public awareness campaigns will be conducted in every village across the country between 1 and 10 January. The union also declared its intention to hold a dharna (protest) in every block and tehsil on 11 January, on former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death anniversary.

