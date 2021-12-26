  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Centre will not reintroduce farm laws, clarifies Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

    The three farm laws were repealed after the requisite bills were passed during the winter session of Parliament which began on November 23.
     

    Centre will not reintroduce farm laws, clarifies Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 26, 2021, 10:19 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar clarified that the Centre will not reintroduce farm laws in an amended form and is not disappointed after withdrawing the three farm laws, and “will move forward again”. The Parliament repealed the controversial agricultural laws in November after months of protests by farmers.

    The Congress on Saturday alleged that the Centre is making a “concerted conspiracy” to bring them back and the only way to ‘stop’ it is to decisively defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

    “I did not say this,” Tomar replied when asked about his statement at an event in Nagpur on Friday in which, while talking about the (now repealed) farm laws, he said the government has moved a “step back” and “will move forward again”.

    “I had said that the government had made good (farm) laws. We took them back due to some reasons. The government will continue to work for the welfare of the farmers,” the Minister said.

    Also read: Punjab Election 2022: 22 farmers union launch 'Samyukta Samaj Morcha', to contest all 117 seats

    At an event in Nagpur on Friday, Tomar had said, “We brought agriculture amendment laws. But some people did not like them which were a big reform brought about 70 years after Independence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership”.

    Earlier on Wednesday, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated farmers union Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) said that it will hold public meetings and protests across the country for the reintroduction of the three farm laws.

    In a press conference organised in the national capital, the BKS announced that as part of the next phase of its movement for the reintroduction of the farm laws, public awareness campaigns will be conducted in every village across the country between 1 and 10 January. The union also declared its intention to hold a dharna (protest) in every block and tehsil on 11 January, on former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death anniversary.

    The three farm laws were repealed after the requisite bills were passed during the winter session of Parliament which began on November 23.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2021, 10:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Omicron variant: Maharashtra to go under lockdown if oxygen demand rises, says Minister Rajesh Tope-dnm

    Omicron variant: Maharashtra to go under lockdown if oxygen demand rises, says Minister Rajesh Tope

    PM Modi vaccination announcement: 'This will ease tensions of parents of school and college-going children'

    'PM Modi's vaccination announcement will ease tensions of parents of school and college-going children'

    PM Address to Nation: India to start vaccinating children aged 15-18 from January 3

    PM's Address to the Nation: India to start vaccinating children aged 15-18 from January 3

    PM Modi Amit Shah JP Nadda donate Rs 1000 to party fund to Help make BJP strong gcw

    'Help make BJP strong...': PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda donate Rs 1000 to party fund

    PNB scam case: ED detaches Nirav Modi's assets worth over Rs 1000 crore, Rhythm House on auction list

    PNB scam case: ED detaches Nirav Modi's assets worth over Rs 1000 crore, Rhythm House on auction list

    Recent Stories

    Who is Arjun Bhalla, Smriti Irani's would-be son-in-law? Union Minister's daughter Shanelle gets engaged RCB

    Who is Arjun Bhalla, Smriti Irani's would-be son-in-law? Union Minister's daughter Shanelle gets engaged

    Omicron variant: Maharashtra to go under lockdown if oxygen demand rises, says Minister Rajesh Tope-dnm

    Omicron variant: Maharashtra to go under lockdown if oxygen demand rises, says Minister Rajesh Tope

    Check out Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Christmas celebration; couple pose with doggos RCB

    Check out Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Christmas celebration; couple pose with doggos

    Netizens called Aadar Jain 'Sasta Ranbir Kapoor' for his looks as he posed for paparazzi with Tara Sutaria RCB

    Netizens called Aadar Jain 'Sasta Ranbir Kapoor' for his looks as he posed for paparazzi with Tara Sutaria

    Doctors on January 2022 vaccine drive Some call it need of the hour, others say move lacks scientific basis

    Doctors on January 2022 vaccine drive: Some call it need of the hour, others say move lacks scientific basis

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon
    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon