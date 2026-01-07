In Haryana, India, a woman gave birth to a boy, her 11th child, after having 10 daughters. The high-risk delivery left both mother and newborn under medical observation. The family’s pursuit of a son reportedly led to the multiple pregnancies.

In India, where customs like dowry, wedding expenses, and married women living in their husband's house are still prevalent, families often wait for a son. After such a wait, a baby boy was born as the 11th child in a family in the Jind district of Haryana. After hospital authorities shared the news on social media, severe criticism was raised against the family, especially the father.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A boy as the 11th child

Doctors at Ojas Hospital, where the delivery took place, say that the pregnancy and birth posed a high risk to both the mother and the newborn. The baby had only 5 grams of blood in its body, and both are under observation after delivery. The boy was born as the 11th child after 10 girls. Dr. Ranjan shared a video of the child on X, stating that the family cannot afford to look after 11 children and that the government should take them into custody.

Scroll to load tweet…

The parents of the children got married 19 years ago. Since then, they had been waiting for a son. But it took 19 years and 10 deliveries. In an interview with local media, the father mentioned that his eldest daughter, Sreena, is in the 12th grade, and Amrita is in the 11th grade. Although he could name some of his daughters, he could not remember all their names.

Netizens react strongly

The video has already been viewed by over 8.5 lakh people. Many expressed concern over the health of the mother and baby. Others questioned the parents' responsibility. "The father can't even name his daughters. Did he give the mother any choice?" one viewer asked. "Men gamble with women's bodies for a son," read another comment. "11 pregnancies in 11 years. No woman deserves this," was another comment.