WB LoP Suvendu Adhikari hit out at the Mamata Banerjee govt over the Beldanga protest, calling it a 'deja vu' moment of vandalism with police as 'spectators'. He accused the state of supporting 'anti-national' elements through appeasement politics.

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, citing the recent Beldanga protest, calling it another "deja vu" moment where the "obstructionism and vandalism" was at the centre with police acting as "spectators."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an 'X' post, Adhikari alleged that the anti-national elements have constantly targeted national properties including railways, in the state, accusing Mamata Banerjee and state police of providing them support and immunity. Earlier this month, protests erupted in West Bengal's Beldanga over the alleged murder of Alauddin Sheikh, a Bengali migrant worker, in Jharkhand.

Adhikari Recalls Past Incidents of Vandalism

"The Anti National elements emboldened by the appeasement politics of Mamata Banerjee and buoyed by the immunity provided to them by the West Bengal Police & Administration have consistently targeted National Properties such as the Railways. The recent so-called 'protests' in Beldanga; Murshidabad district was a deja vu moment where once again obstructionism and vandalism took center stage with the Police acting as spectators," Adhikari wrote on 'X'.

The BJP leader recalled the 2019 CAA and Waqf Act protests, claiming that such people burnt railway stations in Sams, Dhuliyan, Samserganj, and Rejinagar in Murshidabad and Malda. "Especially after 2019, in the garb of Anti CAA & Anti Waqf Amendment Protests, they torched Railway Stations such as Samsi; Malda District, Dhuliyan, Samserganj and Rejinagar; Murshidabad district. They vandalised Trains & Tracks, blocked National Highways, causing immense inconvenience to the Commuters and Passengers. During their unabated rampage, they didn't care either about the properties acquired by the Taxpayer's Money or the safety, security and convenience of the Taxpayers," Adhikari wrote on 'X'.

Allegations of Political and Banned Outfit Patronage

Adhikari stressed that such "anti-national" people are felicitated by the West Bengal government, whereas patronised by banned outfits such as SIMI and PFI from behind. "These Anti National elements are facilitated by the Ruling TMC Party and the West Bengal Government in the frontline while they are patronized by banned outfits such as SIMI & PFI from behind the scenes. To dilute the narrative and add legitimacy to their acts of violence, the National Flag is used by the vandals as props," said Adhikari.

Bardhaman Station Disruption and Call for Action

He also claimed that in a recent incident, Trinamool Congress leader Nurul Alam and INTTUC leader Iftikhar Ahamad took over the Bardhaman Railway Station and disrupted public services in the name of Special Intensive Revision protests.

He also urged the administration to take cognisance of the matter and register an FIR, warning that he would move the court if no action is taken. "Similarly, today at the Bardhaman Railway Junction, a violent mob led by TMC Leaders Nurul Alam (aka Saheb; Councilor) & INTTUC leader Iftikhar Ahamad (aka Papu) took over the Railway Station and disrupted services. All in the name of Anti SIR protest. I am requesting the Administration to lodge an FIR and book the culprits ASAP, otherwise I will proceed with the legal recourse available with the intervention of the Courts to ensure that those responsible for the obstruction are not allowed to go scot free," said Adhikari.