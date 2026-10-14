West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari credited PM Modi for the state's development and cultural recognition, while slamming the previous TMC government for obstructing central welfare schemes and doing nothing for the Bengali people.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting the state’s development and recognising its language, culture and traditions, while criticising previous governments for their alleged inaction.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Adhikari, while highlighting a renewed focus on the state's cultural identity, emphasised how central recognition has translated into local policy action. "PM recognised Bankim Chandra's Vande Mataram, and the West Bengal government introduced and mandated it in schools and madrasas. Bengali language, culture and traditions are also receiving recognition. Previous governments did nothing for Bangla and the Bengali people," he said.

'TMC Obstructed Central Welfare Schemes'

Addressing past administrative hurdles, the Chief Minister alleged that the former Trinamool Congress (TMC) government routinely obstructed central welfare initiatives. Despite these friction points, he praised the Prime Minister's steadfast commitment to the region. "Today, under the leadership of Modi ji, the previous TMC government created so many obstacles and showed so much non-cooperation. They did not allow many welfare schemes of the Central Government to be implemented. Despite that, Modi ji has put all his strength into the development of Bengal and to take West Bengal forward," said the WB CM.

Focus on Spiritual and Historical Landmarks

Adhikari also pointed to unprecedented federal engagement with the state's spiritual and historical landmarks, drawing special attention to frequent presidential and ministerial visits to Swami Vivekananda's legacy. "And no Prime Minister of any country has visited the prestigious Belur Math, established by Swami Vivekananda ji, as frequently as he has; there is no such example in the recent past. This has been done only by Modi ji. I am grateful," said Adhikari.

Political Milestones and PM's Blessings

Reflecting on his political journey and recent milestone celebrations, the Chief Minister recalled receiving the Prime Minister's blessings at the Brigade Parade Ground and noted several historic firsts for the administration, including West Bengal's official observation of Statehood Day on June 20. "When I became Chief Minister, I received his blessings at the Brigade Parade Ground. After becoming Chief Minister, for the first time on 20 June 2026, the state celebrated Statehood Day on behalf of the government," he said.

High-Profile Engagements in West Bengal

Adhikari detailed high-profile civic and international engagements led by the Prime Minister in the state—from Tarakeshwar and World Yoga Day to upcoming global summits. "He provided leadership in Tarakeshwar and was the Chief Guest. World Yoga Day was celebrated by the government for the first time, and the Prime Minister himself led the Yoga session here on World Yoga Day, 21st June," he said.

"In the coming days, from the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan to World Energy Week, Modi ji is allowing the government to host many national and international events in West Bengal," added Adhikari. (ANI)