Congress MP Imran Masood attacked the BJP-led government ahead of the Budget session, urging it to address 'burning issues' like the Swami Avimukteshwaranand case before presenting the budget and criticising its priorities and intent.

'Address burning issues first': Imran Masood

Congress MP Imran Masood launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led government, questioning its priorities and intent ahead of the Budget session of the Parliament. Speaking to ANI on the opening day of the session, Masood said the government must first address the "burning issues" facing the country before unveiling fiscal proposals.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Reacting to recent developments in Uttar Pradesh, Masood referred to Swami Avimukteshwaranand and criticised the state government's actions. "Let's see what they bring in this Budget. The current burning issue is the country's Swami Avimukteshwaranand. Who are they (UP government) to ask about his title?" he said.

Masood further alleged that attempts to link identity, religion, and voting rights were deeply troubling. "To cast a vote, you have to prove you are a valid voter. But asking whether or not you are a Hindu is beyond comprehension. What do they want to do in the country? What changes are they trying to bring about?" he added.

Budget Session Key Dates and Details

The Budget Session of Parliament of India will commence today with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The Economic Survey of India will be tabled on January 29, offering a detailed assessment of the economy for 2025-26 along with projections for the next fiscal year.

The Union Budget for 2026-27 is scheduled to be presented on February 1. The session will have 30 sittings spread over 65 days and will conclude on April 2. Both Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9, allowing Standing Committees to examine Demands for Grants of various ministries.

Parties prepare for session

Ahead of the session, an all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was held to outline the agenda.

Congress's agenda

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said the party would raise people-centric issues, including alleged vote theft, the SIR exercise, paddy procurement, and restoration of MGNREGA focus, while assuring cooperation during the proceedings. (ANI)