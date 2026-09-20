Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed Adani Power's Rs 50,000 crore investment in a 3,200 MW plant in Dhubri. He stated this project will make Assam a power-surplus state and is the largest private investment in its history.

Major Investment Boost for Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state witnessed an investment of nearly Rs 50,000 crore with the foundation stone laying of Adani Power Limited's 3,200 MW Ultra-Supercritical Thermal Power Plant in Dhubri district, asserting that the project will make Assam a power-surplus state.

"Today, we have witnessed an investment of Rs 50,000 crore. This plant will generate 3,200 MW of electricity, making Assam a power-surplus state. This will be the largest private investment in Assam," Sarma told ANI.

"This is just the beginning; more such opportunities will follow," he added.

Project Details and Job Creation

The Rs 48,000-crore project is expected to create up to 20,000 jobs during the construction phase and around 5,000 employment opportunities after becoming operational.

The plant, comprising four units of 800 MW each, will use ultra-supercritical technology with high-efficiency systems and modern environmental safeguards.

The project is part of a Rs 63,000-crore power investment by the Adani Group in Assam, which includes two Pumped Storage Plants with a combined capacity of 2,700 MW.

The state government said investments across sectors in Assam are expected to cross Rs 80,000 crore over the next three to four years.

Adani Group Praises Assam's Proactive Governance

Addressing the gathering, Adani Group Director Jeet Adani said the company’s journey in Assam has been driven by the state government's focus on bringing development to the ground.

"I want to share a personal experience with you. When we first came to Assam, our goal was to contribute to its development, but as we began working on the ground, new doors of opportunity kept opening for us. Throughout this journey, our enthusiasm was constantly fueled by Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma ji," Jeet Adani said.

"There is one specific quality of his that personally inspires me: he doesn’t want to see development just sitting on paper, files, or presentations—he wants to see it on the ground, as fast as possible. There is speed in his decisions, a real sense of urgency in his execution, and an incredible enthusiasm towards new ideas," he added.

Comparing Sarma’s working style with a corporate leader, Jeet Adani said, "Even though he is the Chief Minister of Assam, the way he works makes it feel like he is the CEO of the state. He keeps an eye on the progress, timeline and delivery of every single project."

He said Assam has emerged as a region where economic growth, ease of doing business, social development and environmental responsibility are progressing together.

"Assam has shown the world how economic growth and ease of doing business can go hand-in-hand with social development and environmental responsibility. As investors, we see a government here that is ambitious, proactive, and fully committed to creating new opportunities for its people," Jeet Adani said.

Northeast's Economic Transformation

Speaking about his association with the state, Jeet Adani said he has visited Assam around 40 times in the past five years and highlighted the changing economic landscape of the Northeast.

"Over the past 5 years, I’ve been to Assam 40 times. But standing here today, right in the middle of all of you on this beautiful land, is a massive honour for me. Assam’s true identity lies in the warmth of its people and their incredible willpower. Over the last few years, we’ve witnessed a huge shift across the entire Northeast. This region has always been famous for its stunning beauty and rich culture. But today, its identity has evolved way beyond that. Today, alongside its culture, the Northeast is emerging as a dynamic new powerhouse of economic growth, modern infrastructure and national mega-projects. And as the gateway to the Northeast, Assam is leading this change," he said.

Local Impact and Broader Commitments

The Chapar power plant is expected to strengthen Assam’s energy infrastructure and provide reliable electricity for households, commercial establishments and industries.

The project will also create opportunities for local contractors, suppliers, transport operators and service providers to participate in the emerging industrial ecosystem.

The Adani Group said the company has also committed investments in sectors including aviation and cement in Assam, while its foundation has undertaken initiatives in flood relief, healthcare, education, livelihoods and community development across the state.

Project Background

Earlier in October 2025, Adani Power Limited emerged as the successful bidder through a competitive bidding process to establish the 3,200 MW power plant and subsequently received the Letter of Award from Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) in November 2025. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)