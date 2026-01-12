Actor and TVK chief Vijay will appear before the CBI in New Delhi for questioning regarding the Karur stampede that killed 41 people. He was summoned as part of the ongoing probe into the incident that occurred during a party campaign event.

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in New Delhi on Monday in connection with the ongoing probe into the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives during a party campaign event in September last year.

The CBI had earlier issued a notice to Vijay under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directing him to present himself for examination. The notice was served earlier this month, with the summons dated January 6. The probe pertains to the stampede that occurred on September 27, 2025, during a TVK campaign programme in the Karur district of Tamil Nadu.

Investigation Details

According to TVK sources, Vijay is travelling from Chennai to New Delhi on a chartered flight and is expected to visit the CBI headquarters later in the day to cooperate with the investigation. The Supreme Court had earlier transferred the investigation into the incident to the CBI.

CBI's Investigative Steps

As part of the probe, the agency has already questioned several senior TVK functionaries in New Delhi. Party leaders have submitted video footage to investigators, alleging lapses on the part of the Tamil Nadu government. The CBI has also examined the campaign vehicle used by Vijay during the event, and the driver of the vehicle has been questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

Background of the Karur Stampede

The Karur stampede occurred during a massive political gathering, resulting in the deaths of 41 people and leaving several others injured. The incident triggered widespread public outrage and prompted judicial and legal scrutiny.

Legal Tussle Over CBI Probe

Earlier in December, the Tamil Nadu government had also filed its response (counter-affidavit) in the Supreme Court seeking directions to set aside its decision to order a CBI probe into the Karur stamp case. In its counter-affidavit, the State government had contended that actor and politician Vijay cannot choose the investigating agency or monitoring committee, particularly since both his party and he himself are accused in the Karur stampede case.

In its response, the TVK had claimed that the Tamil Nadu government's plea (counter-affidavit) lacks material facts and provides no valid reason to remove the jurisdiction of the CBI and the supervisory committee, constituted by the top court. TVK asserts that several statements in the State government's counter-affidavit are false and misleading. Considering such claims would hinder the ongoing investigation and its supervision, TVK added.

