TDP MP Putta Mallesh Kumar denies involvement in the Moinabad farmhouse drug bust, stating he was only at a dinner. He was among 10 detained, and police confirmed six people, including the MP, tested positive for drugs.

TDP MP's Clarification

Amid mounting controversy over the Moinabad farmhouse drug bust, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Putta Mallesh Kumar issued a clarification after the farmhouse was raided, saying that he did not do anything wrong, and had only gone for a dinner meet with friends.

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Addressing the controversy, the TDP MP said he was invited to dinner by his friends and has not done anything wrong. He said the people of Eluru will understand him. "I haven't done anything wrong. I'm answerable to the people of Eluru. I had only gone for a dinner meet with my friends. I did nothing wrong at that dinner. I want to tell the people of Eluru that I have not committed any mistake. I will never betray the trust they have placed in me. The people of Eluru will understand; they don't trust media or social media reports. I will always speak the truth. I will never tell lies," Kumar said in a video statement.

Police Raid and Detentions

His statement comes after he was among 10 people detained during a raid by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team of the Telangana Police at the farmhouse of former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy in Moinabad in Rangareddy district. Chevella DCP Yogesh Gautam said that six people, including Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Lok Sabha MP from Eluru, Putta Mahesh Kumar and former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA, Pilot Rohit Reddy, tested positive for drugs. Officials also confirmed that a firearm was discharged during the raid and that a small quantity of suspected drugs was recovered from the location.

Political Backlash

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Chief YS Sharmila Reddy on Sunday strongly criticised the involvement of Eluru TDP MP Putta Mahesh in the alleged drugs party at Moinabad. Sharmila said it is shameful that a sitting Member of Parliament was caught at a drug party. While Parliament sessions are going on in Delhi, the MP was reportedly attending a party here and indulging in cocaine, she alleged. "What message is an MP giving to society by getting caught while consuming drugs? Is he encouraging the youth to use drugs?" she questioned. (ANI)