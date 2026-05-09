DMK spokesperson congratulates actor Vijay on becoming TN's new CM, crediting the DMK alliance. VCK also clarifies its support for Vijay's TVK is limited to government formation while it remains part of the DMK-led alliance.

DMK Credits Alliance for Victory

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Saturday extended congratulations to actor-turned-politician Vijay, who is being projected to form the government in Tamil Nadu, stating that the outcome reflects the strength of alliance dynamics and the organisational work of DMK cadres on the ground.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Annadurai said, "Congratulations to the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay. He is able to become the Chief Minister with the help of the allies of the DMK, and our leader MK Stalin has also earlier pointed out that he does not want a constitutional crisis."

The people of Tamil Nadu have given a mandate and credited coordination among alliance partners for the result. "The people of Tamil Nadu have given a mandate... Thanks to our Chief Minister, he has persuaded the allies... We had extensive consultations with the DMK party leaders..Our leader, MK Stalin, has also mentioned the way the Congress has backstabbed the DMK..They won these five seats only because of the hard work of the DMK caders on the ground, the polling agent, the counting agent, and the booth level agent", he said.

Allies Clarify Support

Earlier, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday clarified the party's stance, saying that VCK is still associated with the DMK-led alliance, and that the party has extended support to the TVK only for the government formation in the state with no other commitments.

"We have decided like CPI and CPI(M) - only for forming the Govt, no other commitments. We extended our support without any participation in the ministry. We have to extend unconditional support to Vijay to form his Govt. So, we have given a support letter to TVK to attain the magic number. We are still with the DMK-headed alliance. But we have independence, liberty to decide based on this political crisis. So, this is our stand," he said.

Government Formation Underway

Earlier today, TVK received the support of VCK's two MLAs. TVK has also gained support from CPI, CPI (M), Congress, and IUML.

Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed outside the private resort where TVK MLAs are staying as the party is about to form the government in Tamil Nadu.