Actor Srikanth has been arrested for purchasing and using cocaine. Police cite digital transactions, chat records, phone data, and blood test results as evidence.

Chennai: Tamil actor Srikanth has been remanded in judicial custody until July 7 following his arrest in a drug-related case. The Chennai police have confirmed that evidence of cocaine use has been found, including digital and forensic proof linking him to drug possession and consumption.

According to reports, which cited sources in the Chennai police, investigators have uncovered clear evidence that Srikanth not only purchased but also used cocaine. The police have obtained digital transaction records, chat logs, and phone data pointing to his involvement with known drug suppliers. These records include financial transfers directly tied to the purchase of narcotics.

In addition, blood test results reportedly confirmed the presence of drugs in Srikanth’s system, further supporting the charges of drug consumption.

Wider drug network under probe

Authorities are also probing Srikanth’s alleged connections with members of a drug cartel that is believed to be operating both within Tamil Nadu and in other regions. His arrest followed hours of questioning at the Nungambakkam police station.

The investigation into Srikanth is part of a larger probe that began with the arrest of two individuals—Pradeep and John, a Ghanaian national—for cocaine possession. Subsequent interrogation led to the arrest of Prasad, a former AIADMK member, who was taken into custody after a clash at a Chennai pub. That incident, police say, exposed details about an expansive drug distribution network in the region.

Srikanth’s name emerged during the questioning of multiple suspects connected to the ongoing investigation.

Background on Srikanth

Srikanth made his acting debut in 2002 with the Tamil film 'Roja Kootam' and has since appeared in around 70 films, including Shankar’s ‘Nanban’.