Actor-politician Suresh Gopi to take charge as president of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute

Malayalam actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi is all set to take charge as the president of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute and the chairman of its governing council.

The actor took to his Twitter post to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Anurag Thakur for nominating him for the post.

In the post, he wrote, ''Had the first call for the invitation and confirmation on the Chairmanship of the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute, Kolkata. I'm taking over charge with the assurance of the Minister that it is 100% not an office of profit and not at all a salaried job and that I will still continue to carry all the liberties of a politician that I am in every front.''

"Wish me all the best; pray for me so that I add glitter to the name of the world-renowned Shakespeare of Indian films in the creative aspect," the actor added.

The actor earlier stated that he will hold a protest march on Gandhi Jayanthi Day in Thrissur, seeking justice for people affected by the financial fraud in the state's cooperative sector.

"The Gandhi Jayanthi rally favouring the financially inflicted people of the State of Kerala will not be hindered and I will go along with the protest march," he added.

Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi is now busy with his upcoming movie, Ottakomban'. Ottakomban is directed by Mathew Thomas. It is reported that Anushka Shetty will play the female lead in the film written by Shibin Francis. Biju Menon will also be a part of the film. The cinematography of this movie is done by Shaji Kumar, and the music is composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar.