Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actor Jiiva loses cool at reporters when asked about Radhika Sarathkumar's expose on hidden camera on film set

    Actor Jiiva, while attending a private event in Theni, was questioned by journalists about the Hema Committee report and Radhika Sarathkumar's recent statements. He expressed frustration, stating that there were no issues in Tamil cinema and that the problems were limited to Malayalam cinema.

    Actor Jiiva loses cool at reporters when asked about Radhika Sarathkumar's expose on hidden camera on film set anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 3:23 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 3:23 PM IST

    Tamil actor Jiiva had a heated exchange with journalists when asked about actress Radhika Sarathkumar's recent revelations. Jiiva responded angrily, stating that there are no issues in Tamil cinema and that such problems only exist in Malayalam cinema. Meanwhile, Radhika's statements have put the Tamil film industry in a fix. In an interview with Asianet News, Radhika revealed that she witnessed hidden cameras being placed in a caravan on a Malayalam film set to record nude scenes of actresses.

    Asianet News sparks national talk: Radhika Sarathkumar's claims of spy cameras in caravans make headlines

    Jiiva was in Theni for a private event when journalists approached him with questions about the Hema Committee report and Radhika Sarathkumar's statements. He initially suggested that such questions were inappropriate for the occasion. When pressed further, he asserted that there were no issues in Tamil cinema and that the problems were confined to Malayalam cinema. As the journalists continued to push for his reaction, Jiiva grew irritated, resulting in a heated exchange. He eventually left the venue without making any additional comments.

    "I personally saw the men gathered around a mobile phone, and enjoying these scenes on their mobile phones. I was scared and went to the hotel room without changing my clothes in the caravan," Radhika told Asianet News.

    According to Radhika, the men had set up a camera in the caravan, capturing naked scenes of actresses without their knowledge or consent. These scenes were then saved in separate folders on their mobile phones, with each folder labeled with the name of the respective actress. She then chose not to change her clothes in the caravan for the rest of the shoot.

    These revelations surfaced as discussions around the Hema Committee report were underway. Subsequently, national media outlets such as India Today, The Week, News 7, and News Tamil have extensively covered Radhika’s disclosures.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Howrah hospital staff tried to take minor girl's pants off in CT scan room; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Howrah hospital staff tries to take minor girl's pants off in CT scan room; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    SHOCKING! Customer finds cockroach in cold coffee at Malad cafe in Mumbai; see viral photo shk

    SHOCKING! Customer finds cockroach in cold coffee at Malad cafe in Mumbai; see viral photo

    Delhi SHOCKER! Woman strangles 6-day old daughter, dumps body, cites social stigma over 4th girl child shk

    Delhi SHOCKER! Woman strangles 6-day old daughter, dumps body, cites social stigma over 4th girl child

    Fuel price update: Jet fuel down by 4.6%, commercial LPG up by Rs 39; all you need to know AJR

    Fuel price update: Jet fuel down by 4.6%, commercial LPG up by Rs 39; all you need to know

    9-year-old Shreyovi Mehta shines as runner-up at prestigious London wildlife awards with striking peahen pic shk

    9-year-old Shreyovi Mehta shines as runner-up at prestigious London wildlife awards with striking 'peahen pic'

    Recent Stories

    'IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack': Who is Rupin Katyal? 25-year-old newlywed murdered by terrorist RKK

    'IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack': Who is Rupin Katyal? 25-year-old newlywed murdered by terrorist

    Howrah hospital staff tried to take minor girl's pants off in CT scan room; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Howrah hospital staff tries to take minor girl's pants off in CT scan room; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 interesting facts about Lord Ganesh RKK

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 interesting facts about Lord Ganesh

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 interesting facts about Lord Ganesh RKK

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 interesting facts about Lord Ganesh

    SHOCKING! Customer finds cockroach in cold coffee at Malad cafe in Mumbai; see viral photo shk

    SHOCKING! Customer finds cockroach in cold coffee at Malad cafe in Mumbai; see viral photo

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon