    Asianet News sparks national talk: Radhika Sarathkumar's claims of spy cameras in caravans make headlines

    Actress Radhika Sharathkumar's shocking revelations about the Malayalam film industry have attracted national attention following an exclusive report by Asianet News. Radhika claimed that hidden cameras in a caravan were used to record nude footage of actresses, which was then viewed by men on set.

    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 2:23 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Actress Radhika Sarathkumar’s alarming revelations about the Malayalam film industry have garnered national attention following an exclusive report by Asianet News. Radhika disclosed that hidden cameras were used in a caravan to record nude footage of actresses. She reported witnessing men on set viewing these visuals on their mobile phones. In response, she was compelled to change clothes inside the caravan and then move to a hotel room out of fear, as she told Asianet News. These revelations surfaced as discussions around the Hema Committee report were underway. Subsequently, national media outlets such as India Today, The Week, News 7, and News Tamil have extensively covered Radhika’s disclosures.

    In her statement, Radhika reflected on the delayed revelation of these issues, highlighting her 46 years of experience in the film industry. She noted that inappropriate behavior persists among some individuals and stressed the need for women to assertively use the word "no." According to Radhika, no men in the industry have responded to these concerns, placing the onus of addressing such issues on women. She remarked on the challenge of how effectively women can carry this responsibility. Radhika also mentioned that similar experiences have occurred in various languages beyond just Malayalam. She explained that speaking out about issues in her workplace has personal repercussions, which is why she has avoided naming specific individuals.

    Radhika acknowledged the harsh conditions actresses face and revealed that numerous girls have approached her for help. She expressed apprehension about whether future problems could be avoided, referring to Urvashi’s statement that there were no issues after the introduction of caravans in Malayalam cinema. However, Radhika clarified that she disagrees with Urvashi’s views, even though Urvashi is a close friend. Radhika made these disclosures on the "Namasthe Kerala" program on Asianet News. She also disclosed that she had sharply scolded the person responsible for the caravan.

    When questioned about her decision to act in films with Dileep, who is facing serious allegations, Radhika responded by questioning if similar issues exist among politicians and if they are not addressed. The police are now preparing to take further action based on Radhika’s revelations. The Hema Committee report is expected to address these issues more broadly at the national level in light of Radhika Sarathkumar’s disclosures. Following the attack on the actress, provisions for women in caravans were implemented on various film sites in 2019. Radhika Sarathkumar has since appeared in four films in Malayalam: Ramaleela, Ittimaani, Gambinos, and Pavi Caretaker.

