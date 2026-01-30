Anti-Corruption Bureau officials raided the home of Dagadarthi MRO Balakrishna in Nellore, seizing records, cash, and gold. Separately, YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised the TDP-led government for corruption and inefficiency.

The officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids at the residence of Dagadarthi MRO Balakrishna in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The searches began early this morning at Balakrishna's residence, who works under the Nellore Rural jurisdiction and is associated with the Telugu Ganga canal. According to preliminary reports, officials have found several key records, an undisclosed amount of cash, and a quantity of gold during the inspections.

Jagan Reddy Slams TDP Govt on Corruption, Inefficiency

Earlier, YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy termed the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh as "wicked, vindictive, and soaked in corruption and inefficiency." He claimed that people of the state are vexed, as they feel they were cheated.

The former Chief Minister also said earlier that he would launch a mass-contact programme covering all 150 constituencies to instil confidence among the people, as per a statement.

Addressing party workers from Bhimavaram, he lashed out at the policies of the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government and the Chief Minister's handling of affairs, which he said has been a bonanza for his own people and a target of political rivals.

"People are vexed with his policies, and Jagan 2.0 would be different, with the cadre being given top priority, which would be an amendment to the previous term," Jagan Reddy said.

Giving a contrast of the two governments, he said, "We supported people in every way and helped them out despite COVID and fulfilled all our poll promises. Chandrababu, on the other hand, has broken all the Super Six promises and cheated all sections of the people."

Alleges Deterioration of Law and Order

The YSRCP Chief further claimed that the state of law and order has deteriorated in the state. Law and order have deteriorated. Railway Koduru MLA has intimidated a female employee, another woman employee attempted suicide, unable to bear the harassment of the Amadalavalasa MLA, while the Satyavedu MLA raped a woman and closed the case by misusing his power. These are but a few examples. (ANI)