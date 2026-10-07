The ACB has charged former DGHS officials and a private firm in a massive procurement scam involving Rs 839 crore, alleging intentional destruction of critical tender files and the purchase of equipment at highly inflated prices.

ACB Chargesheet in DGHS Medical Procurement Scam

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Thursday alleged that tender files were intentionally destroyed by the accused persons in the DGHS medical procurement case. In its chargesheet, ACB also claimed that bills were not prepared through GeM and payment of Rs 839 crore was made to five beneficiary companies. ACB mentioned that files related to the tender were not traceable. The anti-corruption organisation also alleged that an X-ray machine, which was priced at Rs 14 lakh, was purchased for Rs 38 lakh in connivance with the accused firm.

The ACB filed a 12000 pages charge sheet against former Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Vatsala Aggarwal, former head of Central Procurement Agency (CPA) Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga and Neeraj Chopra. Special Judge Vidya Prakash has taken cognisance of the charge sheet on October 17. The matter is at the stage of scrutiny of documents.

Allegations of Evidence Destruction

The ACB said that the accused Vinod Kumar Ranga was also one of the custodians of government funds; however, he deceitfully and in criminal connivance with the arrested and other accused persons, embezzled government properties and destroyed evidence willfully and intentionally. Later on, he was transferred from the post of HOO of CPA. It is stated that though accused Vinod Kumar Ranga was present in the office till he was transferred from the CPA on August 1, he never made any effort to search those files. Even accused Dr. Vatsala Aggarwal also did not make any effort to trace those removed files. " The act of the accused persons would, thus, show that they were aware that the files could not be recovered at any cost as the files were intentionally removed and destroyed," the court observed.

The charge sheet said that through office order dated November 11, 2025, issued by accused Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga, he had directed that tender-related files and bids be kept in the safe custody of HOO/CPA. Statements of officials recorded during investigation and filed with the chargesheet also corroborate that tender/bid files were retained under the custody/control of the said accused, he being working as HOO during the relevant period, the ACB said.

Financial Irregularities and Conspiracy

The investigation agency has also said that the incumbent CPA subsequently reported that important records had not been handed over to the successor arrangement and remained unavailable. In view thereof, the government properties, namely files concerning bids in question, were under his personal custody and he, in connivance with other accused persons, destroyed the government property entrusted to him, the ACB said.

The charge sheet said that the procurement files, GeM records, bills, payment records, bank records, statements of officials, electronic evidence and other material were also seized during the investigation. The financial investigation has identified government payments aggregating to ₹839 crores, been made to five principal beneficiary firms. The bank records were obtained to trace movement of the funds and identify the ultimate beneficiaries. The rules were not followed in making payment. It is the case of the prosecution that during investigation, it was revealed that accused firm F-Med Devices, through its Proprietor namely Rajiv Kumar alias Rajeev Rangeela, hatched criminal conspiracy with the arrested government officials and other persons, and manipulated the bids floated by the CPA/DGHS, GNCT of Delhi, as mentioned above, as also in other Bids; and thus, caused wrongful loss to the government exchequer and wrongful gain to it. It also caused disappearance of evidence of crime in the shape of intentional destruction of original government files.

The prosecution alleged that the investigation has revealed that the relevant procurement of 448 Portable X-Ray Machines with AI software was processed through the accused Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga, the then HOO/CPA, and had moved through him to the DGHS several times. Investigation has revealed that F-Med Devices, owned by co-accused Rajeev Kumar alias Rajiv Rangila, did not fulfil the prescribed eligibility requirements, but was permitted to participate/qualify and was ultimately awarded the supply order. It is alleged that documents collected during investigation also revealed that M/s F-Med Devices had obtained the machines from the manufacturer/OEM at a substantially lower price of ₹14,92,000/- plus GST per machine, aggregating to ₹70,18,36,800 for 448 machines, whereas the accused firm, M/s F-Med Devices, had supplied the same at the inflated rate of Rs 37,80,000 a piece, including Taxes. Hence, accused Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga, in connivance with other accused persons/entities, caused wrongful loss to the government exchequer and wrongful gain to themselves, the ACB alleged.

Involvement of High-Ranking Officials

It is further alleged by the ACB that during investigation, it was revealed that accused Dr. Vatsala Aggarwal was posted as Director General, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), GNCTD at the time of commission of alleged offences, and by virtue of her position, she exercised supervisory and approval functions in relation to procurement and tender-related matters of DGHS/CPA. Investigation also revealed that her responsibilities included approving or authorising the questioned procurements, including Portable X-Ray Machines, C-Arm Radiological Equipment, and Anaesthesia Workstations, apart from approving or clearing payments related to these purchases at the payment stage. The ACB has also said that she was custodian of all funds allocated to CPA, as she was empowered to spend the funds for the benefit of the general public, and without her approval and sanction, not even a single penny could be utilised and transferred. ACB Investigation has revealed that all bid files reached her regularly for approvals several times, and she criminally connived with other co-accused persons and embezzled the government fundss and destroyed the evidence. She conspired with other accused to cheat her department and other persons, and illegally awarded supply orders to accused company/firms, while leaving the GEM portal midway through the bid process.

It is further revealed that, in relation to a bill concerning M/s F-Med Devices, the file was processed through the accounts channel and reached accused Dr. Vatsala Aggarwal through the DDO/DCA/Link HOO, when regular HOO Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga was not present. She approved the payment on the same day, following which the sanction order was issued and ₹33,37,23,600 was paid to M/s F-Med Devices. It has been the further case of the prosecution that investigation also revealed that accused Neeraj Chopra was functioning as Deputy Controller of Accounts (DCA), CPA during the relevant period, and after his role emerged from procurement records, statements, electronic evidence and other material, separate approval under section 17A of the PC Act was obtained. His role was investigated by the ACB independently and thereafter was correlated with the role of Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga, Dr. Vatsala Aggarwal and the private accused. His role was examined in relation to the Portable X-Ray procurement, and other questioned procurements, including C-Arm, Anaesthesia Work Stations, linen, ORS, medicines and surgical items, as these transactions contained allegations/material concerning restrictive specifications, qualification of selected firms, disqualification of competitors, technical/financial evaluation and award of supply orders to selected entities. Investigation also examined the constitution and functioning of procurement Committees. It was revealed that accused Neeraj Chopra had actively participated in the procurement/financial process and procurement-related Committees, the ACB said.

During the course of investigation, it was revealed that he was connected with the financial and procurement process of CPA, and was empowered to accord his approval on Bid files. However, he conspired with other accused persons to cheat his department and other persons, and illegally awarded supply orders to accused company/firms, while leaving the GeM portal midway of the bid process. Investigation also revealed that all bid files concerning tenders in question reached him regularly for his approvals several times, and he criminally connived with other co-accused and embezzled the government funds and destroyed the evidence, ACB alleged. (ANI)