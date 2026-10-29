Jamia Millia Islamia has set a May 15, 2027, deadline to implement its students union constitution. Following the announcement, students have called off their ongoing hunger strike, paving the way for elections to be held shortly after.

Jamia Millia Islamia Sets Election Timeline

Jamia Millia Islamia has set May 15, 2027, as the deadline for completing the approval and implementation of its students’ union constitution, with elections to be held within six weeks of the commencement of the next academic session, according to an order issued by the university administration on Thursday. The protest has been called off by students following the order.

In an order dated October 29, a copy of which was shared by the protesting students, the university said, “The approval and implementation of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union Constitution shall be completed by 15th May, 2027.”

Election Guidelines and Student Demands

It further stated that following approval of the constitution, the university would issue a notification for elections in accordance with the recommendations and guidelines of the Lyngdoh Committee on student union regulations. “The elections shall be conducted within 6 weeks of the start of the academic session, that is approximately within 6 weeks from 16 July 2027,” the order stated.

The administration also directed that “all ongoing show-cause notices, disciplinary actions, rustication, suspensions and campus ban orders issued in connection with participation in the protest period shall be revoked”.

The order was issued by Registrar Prof. Mahtab Alam Rizvi after the competent authority considered a request letter dated October 29 submitted by students on hunger strike and their delegates. “In view of the above, the protesting students shall call off their protest/hunger strike with immediate effect,” the order stated.

Background of the Agitation

The latest developments follow renewed engagement between the university administration and protesting students. A four-member student delegation was holding discussions with the administration on Thursday, with further details awaited.

The new order comes three days after the administration issued a communication stating that student union elections would be held 15 days after approval of the union constitution. That order had also revoked suspensions and show-cause notices issued during the protest period and promised an inquiry into the conduct of security personnel during the agitation. Students had rejected the earlier communication, arguing that it did not specify a deadline for approval of the constitution, leaving the election timeline uncertain. They had also raised the demand for the Proctor’s resignation, which was not addressed in the order.

The latest communication provides a specific deadline for the constitution and links the election schedule to the commencement of the academic session in July 2027. The developments coincided with Jamia Millia Islamia’s 106th Foundation Day celebrations, scheduled to begin at Gulistan-e-Ghalib on the campus. Protesting students, including those on hunger strike, were also marking the occasion amid their ongoing agitation for the restoration of an elected students’ union. The union was dissolved by the university administration in 2006, and students have since sought the restoration of an elected representative body. The latest order marks a significant step towards restarting the electoral process after nearly two decades.

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