AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj has accused Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa of a 5 crore kg rice scam, citing new evidence. Sirsa has filed a defamation case against AAP leaders, with a court hearing scheduled for November 18.

Saurabh Bharadwaj Alleges Rice Scam

Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday again alleged that Delhi Minister Manjinder Sirsa was involved in a 5 crore kg of heavily subsidised rice meant for poor and daily wage labourers. In a post on X, sharing a letter to the CBI director dated 24.9.2026, AAP leader claimed there is clinching documentary evidence of Minister Sirsa’s alleged involvement in the rice scam.

"On 24.9.2026, I had filed a supplementary complaint to CBI in 5 crore kg of subsidised Rice (meant for Delhi’s poor) being stolen and sold to a pvt company causing loss to public exchequer. I have provided clinching documentary evidence of Minister Sirsa’s alleged involvement in the Rice scam. His name has been mentioned multiple times by his own Dy Commisioner (FCS) Arun Jha in his written response to the Dept. That officer who as per his written reply worked on directions of his minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa was immediately been suspended , but Minister Sirsa has been continuing in this office," he wrote.

"After Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh failed in his false defamation case against me, it is the turn of Manjinder Singh Sirsa to try another false & frivolous defamation case...These Defamation cases cannot deter us from seeking accountability of BJP Govt," he added.

Defamation Case Filed Against AAP Leaders

Earlier today, Rouse Avenue Court issued notices to AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj and MLAs Sanjeev Jha and Kapil Kumar in a defamation complaint filed by Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Sirsa has filed a defamation complaint naming these AAP leaders, saying these proposed accused during a press conference levelled false Allegations of Gullak Chori, Rice Theft and a scam which harmed his and his family's reputation globally.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) issued notice to Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar to give them an opportunity to file their response to the Complaint at the pre-cognisance stage. The matter has been listed for hearing on November 18. Advocate Yogender Handoo appeared for Manjinder Singh Sirsa during the recording of the statement.

The court issued notices after recording the statement of Sirsa and three witnesses, Abhisek Sharma, Gurdev Singh and Gurjeet Singh. Sirsa said that during a press conference, false allegations of "Gullak Chori, Chawal Chori (rice theft)" and a scam were levelled against him, which harmed his reputation globally. (ANI)

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