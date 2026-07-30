Over 210 academicians, including VCs of JNU and Nalanda University, wrote an open letter to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expressing 'deep disappointment' for calling IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti a 'gaumutra expert' and undermining scientific discourse.

Academics Condemn Priyanka Gandhi's 'Gaumutra Expert' Jibe

Several vice chancellors, former vice chancellors and academicians from leading universities have written an open letter to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressing "deep disappointment" for allegedly describing V Kamakoti as a "gaumutra expert", saying such a characterisation undermines scholarly discourse and the spirit of scientific inquiry.

Among those who signed the letter are Sachin Chaturvedi, Vice Chancellor of Nalanda University; Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, JNU Vice Chancellor; Nageshwar Rao, former IGNOU VC; TG Sitharam, former director of IIT Guwahati; Amit Patra, director of IIT BHU, and around 210 others. V Kamakoti is a member of a high-powered task force constituted by the Centre on examination reforms. Commenting on the committee in the Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi had said, "This committee includes an ex-IB chief, an IT company owner and a gaumutra expert."

Letter Defends Scholarship, Scientific Temper

In the letter, the signatories said that irrespective of whether the remark was intended as sarcasm or political rhetoric, it went beyond criticism of an individual and reflected poorly on the country's academic ecosystem. "It is in this spirit that we write to express our disappointment over your reported remark describing IIT Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti as a 'gaumutra expert'. Whether intended as sarcasm or political rhetoric, such a characterisation raises concerns that go far beyond one individual. Professor Kamakoti is the head of one of India's foremost scientific and technological institutions," the letter stated.

The academicians highlighted Kamakoti's academic and professional achievements, noting that he holds MS and PhD degrees in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Madras, has published over 150 research papers, participated in more than 50 research and development projects, and has received honours including the DRDO Academic Excellence Award and the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association Techno Visionary Award. They also said Kamakoti played a key role in the development of India's first industry-grade microprocessor and described him as "one of the top tech brains of the country."

"He is entitled, like every academic, to present hypotheses, discuss traditional knowledge and participate in scientific conversations. To dismiss a scholar through a label rather than engage with the substance of his views risks undermining the very scientific temper that our Constitution calls upon every citizen to develop," the letter said.

The signatories further argued that scientific temper involves examining claims objectively rather than dismissing unconventional ideas outright. "Scientific temper is not merely scepticism towards unconventional ideas; it is equally the willingness to examine claims objectively before accepting or rejecting them. History reminds us that many ideas once considered implausible eventually found scientific validation, while many widely accepted beliefs were later discarded," the letter said.

Expressing concern over the impact of such remarks on the academic community, the academicians said scholars should be free to participate in public debate without being subjected to dismissive labels. "Our scientists, scholars and educators deserve to know that they can participate in public debate without fear of being reduced to dismissive labels. Criticise their arguments, challenge their evidence, demand higher standards of proof, but do not diminish scholarship itself," the letter added.

Context: Centre's High-Powered Task Force on Exam Reforms

Centre constituted a high-powered task force on examination reforms--headed by Infosys co-founder and former UIDAI chairman Nandan Nilekani--to overhaul the National Testing Agency (NTA) and create a transparent, leak-proof, and technology-driven examination system following recurring controversies and paper leaks. Alongside Nilekani, the multidisciplinary panel includes eminent domain experts such as former ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, former Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal, logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena, and IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti. (ANI)