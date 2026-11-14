The ABVP has condemned the sexual assault of a minor in Haldwani, demanding swift justice. Police have arrested four suspects, including an ABVP member, following a formal complaint filed by the victim's family regarding the heinous incident.

ABVP Condemns Haldwani Minor Assault Demands Strictest Legal Action

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 14 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday condemned the incident of sexual assault against a minor in Haldwani and demanded the strictest legal action against those responsible to ensure speedy justice for the victim.

In its release, ABVP Uttarakhand State Secretary Yashwant Panwar said that the organisation will extend all possible assistance to the victim to ensure justice in this serious matter. "ABVP will extend all possible assistance to the victim to ensure justice in this serious matter. ABVP demands that the administration take the strictest possible action against those responsible so that the victim receives speedy justice," said Panwar.

ABVP further reiterated its commitment to ensure the safety, dignity and honour of female students and viewed the matter with utmost seriousness. It said it would make every possible effort to ensure that justice was delivered to the victim.

Earlier, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped at a hotel in Haldwani, following which police arrested four accused, including Dheeraj Bisht, who contested the MBPG College student union elections as an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) presidential candidate, Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manjunath TC said on Friday. The other three accused have been identified as Nitin Pal, Ansh Khatri and Himanshu Boni.

The SSP further said that all four named accused had been apprehended and that the preliminary investigation, including the inspection of the hotel premises and examination of CCTV footage, had corroborated the occurrence of the incident Speaking to ANI, the Nainital SSP said that a First Information Report (FIR) had been registered under relevant legal provisions.

"In the Mukhani police station area, the family of a minor girl approached the Mukhani police station and submitted a formal complaint. The complaint states that four young men coerced and lured their daughter to a hotel in Mukhani, where they subjected her to a heinous act—essentially forcing her into non-consensual sexual relations through threats and intimidation. This is a highly grave and serious matter, which we have taken up as a challenge. We immediately issued necessary instructions to the Station House Officer (SHO) to register an FIR, which has now been done under the relevant legal sections," the SSP said.

According to the complaint submitted by the victim's family at the Mukhani police station, the four accused allegedly lured and coerced the minor into going to a hotel located within the Mukhani police station limits, where they allegedly subjected her to sexual assault through threats and intimidation.