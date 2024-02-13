Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Absurd, annual extortion tourism...' Social media users slam farmers' protests 2.0

    Protesting farmers have launched the 'Delhi Chalo' march with a list of demands. Questions arise regarding the relevance of certain demands to states like Punjab and Haryana with low Scheduled Tribe populations, leading to speculations about foreign influence and political motivations. 

    Absurd annual extortion tourism Social media users slam farmers protests 2point0
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 2:44 PM IST

    Protesting farmers embarked on their 'Delhi Chalo' march on Tuesday, aiming to compel the Centre to address their pressing demands, with the enactment of a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops topping the list. MSP is considered a vital safety net for farmers grappling with market uncertainties. Amidst the clamour for MSP, other contentious issues include the repeal of the Electricity Act 2020, compensation for farmers involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and the withdrawal of cases against participants in the farmers' movement. While discussions ensued into the early hours, farmers assert that promises made by the government two years ago remain unfulfilled, underpinning their determination to continue the agitation.

    Also Read: ‘Azad Punjab…’ Video of Khalistani agenda emerges amidst farmer protests (WATCH)

    Prominent farmer leaders, including Samyukta Kisan Morcha's Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee's Sarwan Singh Pandher, have expressed scepticism regarding the government's sincerity in addressing the broader spectrum of demands.

    However, amidst the ongoing agitation, certain demands have sparked debate over the potential politicization of the movement. One such demand pertains to the implementation of the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution and safeguarding tribal rights.

    The Fifth Schedule of the Indian Constitution outlines provisions concerning the administration and control of Scheduled Areas and Scheduled Tribes. It encompasses ten states, including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

    The criteria for declaring an area as a "Scheduled Area" under the Fifth Schedule include a predominant tribal population, compactness and reasonable size of the area, establishment of a viable administrative entity such as a district, block, or taluk, and economic backwardness relative to neighboring areas.

    Social media users and political analysts are wondering why the demand for implementing the 5th schedule of the Constitution is emerging from farmers in Punjab and Haryana. As per the 2011 Census, Punjab and Haryana have been classified as the states with the lowest population of Scheduled Tribe population in the country (between 0 to 0.5 percentage).

    Social media users are also questions demands like India should come out of the World Trade Organisation agreements and pension of Rs 10,000 per month for farmers and farm labourers above 58 years of age. Some claimed a definite foreign hand while questioning the timing of the protests. Others claimed that Opposition parties like the Congress have instigated the farmers to stage protests against the Centre.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Also Read: Farmers Protests 2.0: 'Poor' farmers with Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons, monster tractors raise doubts (WATCH)

    Also Read: 'Wrong to put Annadata in jail': Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP snubs Centre, backs farmers

     

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 2:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rs 4499 worth Van Huesen jeans loses colour in just 5 washes; Bengaluru consumer wins case, gets compensation vkp

    Rs 4499 worth Van Huesen jeans loses colour in just 5 washes; Bengaluru consumer wins case, gets compensation

    CCB raid in Bengaluru: Prohibited nicotine products worth Rs 1.45 crore seized, nine arrested

    CCB raid in Bengaluru: Prohibited nicotine products worth Rs 1.45 crore seized, nine arrested

    Explained Why are farmers' protest 2.0 a test for both NDA and INDIA bloc? AJR

    Explained: Why are farmers' protest 2.0 a test for both NDA and INDIA bloc?

    Class 7 student pens emotional letter to ex-CM Hemant Soren after portrait removal in Jharkhand school AJR

    Class 7 student pens emotional letter to ex-CM Hemant Soren after portrait removal in Jharkhand school

    Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan joins BJP after quitting Congress gcw

    BREAKING: Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan joins BJP

    Recent Stories

    Rs 4499 worth Van Huesen jeans loses colour in just 5 washes; Bengaluru consumer wins case, gets compensation vkp

    Rs 4499 worth Van Huesen jeans loses colour in just 5 washes; Bengaluru consumer wins case, gets compensation

    CCB raid in Bengaluru: Prohibited nicotine products worth Rs 1.45 crore seized, nine arrested

    CCB raid in Bengaluru: Prohibited nicotine products worth Rs 1.45 crore seized, nine arrested

    Explained Why are farmers' protest 2.0 a test for both NDA and INDIA bloc? AJR

    Explained: Why are farmers' protest 2.0 a test for both NDA and INDIA bloc?

    Poonam Pandey in trouble? Actress to faces Rs 100 crore defamation case RBA

    Poonam Pandey in trouble? Actress to faces Rs 100 crore defamation case

    Common items to remove from your home to get rid of negative energy rkn

    Common items to remove from your home to get rid of negative energy

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon