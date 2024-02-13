‘Azad Punjab…’ Video of Khalistani agenda emerges amidst farmer protests (WATCH)

During the 'Delhi Chalo' march by Punjab farmers on Tuesday, a viral video captured a farmer advocating for an independent Punjab, known as Khalistan, while riding a tractor adorned with a poster of the late founder of Waris Punjab De, Deep Sidhu, and a Khalistani flag on X.

The ongoing farmers' protest in India, primarily centered around demands for legal guarantees for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, has taken a significant turn as the quest for an independent Punjab, or Khalistan, gains momentum among certain factions of protesting farmers. The recent emergence of a viral video featuring a tractor showcasing a poster of late Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu, found of the pro-Khalistan group 'Waris Punjab De,' alongside a Khalistani flag, underscores the complexity and intensity of the current agitation.

"We want our independent (Azad) Punjab. Khalistan Punjab," said one of the farmers on the tractor to a Punjab Kesari reporter in the viral video, which has sparked a massive discussion on X, formerly Twitter.

On Tuesday morning, farmers from Punjab initiated their 'Delhi Chalo' march to emphasize their demands, which were left unresolved after a meeting with two Union ministers. Their primary request includes a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

The farmers intend to travel to Delhi from various border points, including Ambala-Shambhu, Khanauri-Jind, and Dabwali. Starting from Fatehgarh Sahib, many farmers, accompanied by their tractor trolleys, embarked on the march at around 10 am, heading towards Delhi via the Shambhu border. Simultaneously, another group from Mehal Kalan in Sangrur is making its way to the national capital through the Khanauri border.

Authorities in Haryana have significantly reinforced the state's borders with Punjab, particularly in Ambala, Jind, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, and Sirsa. They have utilized concrete blocks, iron nails, and barbed wire to impede the proposed march of farmers.

To manage potential unrest, riot control vehicles, including water cannons, have been strategically stationed at various points along the Punjab and Haryana borders. Additionally, the Haryana government has implemented restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across 15 districts. These restrictions prohibit gatherings of five or more individuals and forbid any form of demonstration or march involving tractor trolleys.

In anticipation of the farmers' arrival in Delhi, security measures have been heightened. Multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails, and walls of containers have been installed at border points to maintain order and prevent unauthorized entry into the capital city.