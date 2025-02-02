'Absolute mockery': Congress MP takes jibe at Jay Shah for presenting Lifetime Achievement award to Tendulkar

Congress MP Manickam Tagore slammed the BCCI for ‘insulting’ legends like Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar by allowing Jay Shah to present the Lifetime Achievement award to Sachin Tendulkar.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Sunday criticized BCCI Secretary Jay Shah for presenting the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award to cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, calling it an "insult" to former players like Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri.

Taking to X, Tagore remarked, "What an insult to legends like Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri, who made India proud, when Amit Shah's son Jay Shah--whose contribution to Indian cricket is zero--was the one presenting an award to Sachin Tendulkar. Absolute mockery of the game! #CricketPolitics #Shame"

ICC Chairman Jay Shah presented India legend Sachin Tendulkar with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI's annual 'Naman Awards' ceremony on Saturday.

Speaking at the event on Saturday, Tendulkar asked the youngsters to value everything that they have and behave appropriately to take the game and the country's name forward.

"I should not be giving you advice and saying, stay focused, whatever. But there'll be distractions. Don't let them disrupt your career. Value everything that we have. And look after your game. It is about how we all have managed when we did not have anything. It is important to value when we have everything and behave appropriately to take the game forward and the country's name... There is plenty of cricket left in you. Just go out, give your best, and make the most of this opportunity," Sachin Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar known as the 'God of Cricket' is celebrated for his unparalleled skill and mastery in cricket, entertaining fans worldwide from 1989 to 2013. The Maharashtra-born player made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16, and played his first ODI on December 18 of the same year.

With 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries to his name, records unmatched in the sport's history. Tendulkar was the first cricketer to achieve a double century in ODIs and played a record 200 Test matches.

In ODIs, he amassed 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. In Tests, he scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties. Tendulkar was also a part of India's ICC Cricket World Cup-winning team in 2011, achieving his lifelong dream after his World Cup debut in 1992.

