'Look after your game': Tendulkar's advice to youngsters after getting BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award (WATCH)

Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar gave a piece of advice to young Indian cricketers during the BCCI Naman awards in Mumbai on Saturday, February 2. Tendulkar was conferred with Colonel CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement award, the highest honour bestowed on former Indian cricketers by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Sachin Tendulkar was one of the greatest players Indian cricket has ever produced. He made his international debut in a Test match against Pakistan at the age of 16 in 1989 and went on to establish himself as one of the most celebrated cricketers in the history of sport, achieving numerous records, including 100 international centuries and leading run-scorer in Tests and ODIs. Several of Tendulkar’s records have either been shattered or remained unbroken till date.

After receiving a BCCI Lifetime Achievement award, Sachin Tendulkar was asked by host of the event Harsha Bhogle on the advice he would like to give to the young Indian cricketers. The legendary batter highlighted the importance of having a solid grip on their career. He also said that the distractions shouldn’t come in their way, while urging the youngsters to look after their game.

“I would say, without cricket, all of us wouldn't be sitting in this room. For me, it has been the ultimate gift of my life. We have bat and ball, and if there is no solid grip over that, or you start losing grip over the bat and ball, you kind of slowly start losing grip over your career also.” the Mumbai-born cricketer said.

“I should not be giving you advice and saying 'stay focused' or whatever, but there'll be distractions. Don't let them disrupt your career. Value everything that we have and look after your game. We all have managed; we did not have anything.”

Sachin Tendulkar further emphasised the importance of valuing everything the players have while playing for the country and taking the game. He also wanted youngsters to make the most of their opportunities while playing for India.

“It is important to value when we have everything and behave in the appropriate manner to take the game forward and the country's name (forward).” the batting legend added.

“Like I said, you all are current cricketers; there is plenty of cricket left in you. Just go out, give your best, and make the most of this opportunity, because you only realise once you've stopped playing cricket, where you were a few years ago. So, all the very best to you," he added.

Sachin Tendulkar retired from his illustrious international career after playing his 200th and last Test match against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in November 2013. The legendary batter has amassed 34357 runs, including 100 centuries and 164 fifties, at an average of 48.52 in 664 matches.

