P Chidambaram calls for the abolition of NEET-UG 2026 amid paper leak allegations, urging a return to state-level exams. His demand follows the Centre's cancellation of the test and initiation of a CBI probe into the irregularities.

Chidambaram's Rationale for Abolishing NEET

In a post on X, Chidambaram wrote, "NEET-UG 2026 examination was held on May 3, 2026. The exam was conducted across over 5,432 centres. These centres were located across 551 cities within India and 14 cities abroad, catering to approximately 22.79 lakh registered students" NEET-UG 2026 examination was held on May 3, 2026. The exam was conducted across over 5,432 centres. These centres were located across 551 cities within India and 14 cities abroad, catering to approximately 22.79 lakh registered students It is commonsense that in the conduct of… — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 12, 2026

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"It is commonsense that in the conduct of such an exam, over a large geographical area, the question paper has a very high probability of being leaked. Such leaks have happened in the past too. The answer is not attempt to 'plug' the leaks. The answer is to abolish NEET, return the authority to the States, and for NTA to ensure that the quality and standard of such State-level exams are of uniform high quality and standard," the post read.

Centre Cancels Exam, Orders CBI Probe

A major row has erupted following the Centre's decision to cancel the NEET-UG 2026 examination, originally conducted on May 3. The move comes after allegations regarding paper leaks and irregularities. The Government referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) stated that the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

The agency clarified that the registration data, candidature details and examination centres chosen by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-test. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged. (ANI)