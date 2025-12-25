AITC's Abhishek Banerjee slammed the BJP after former MLA Kuldeep Sengar was granted bail in the 2017 Unnao rape case, calling it the reality of 'Beti Bachao'. The CBI has decided to challenge the Delhi HC's order in the Supreme Court.

AITC Slams BJP Over Sengar's Bail

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was granted bail in the 2017 Unnao rape case. He accused the BJP of absolute silence following the Delhi High Court's order and said that this was the reality of 'Beti Bachao' in BJP-ruled states. In a post on X, Abhishek Banerjee said, "Rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar granted bail. BJP Ally UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar mocks rape survivors. Absolute silence from @BJP4India leadership all across. This is the reality of 'Beti Bachao' in BJP-ruled states today. When convicted rapists walk free, and ministers ridicule victims, we have failed every daughter, every woman, every family seeking justice."

CBI to Challenge Bail, Victim Expresses Anguish

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court's order suspending Sengar's sentence and granting him bail in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

The 2017 Unnao rape case victim has expressed anguish over the judgment of the Delhi HC and raised questions over the CBI's role in the case. "I am hurt that such a judgment has been passed. This is the first order in the country where a rape accused has been granted bail, and the sentence has been stayed," she told ANI. "What was the CBI doing before? My advocate Mehmood Pracha will be filing a petition, arguing to overturn the High Court's order, and I am hoping to get justice from the Supreme Court," the victim stated.

Political Backlash Over Bail Order

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday strongly criticised the court's bail order and slammed the government over the way Delhi Police responded to the protest by the victim. "We are not just becoming a dead economy--with such inhuman incidents, we are also turning into a dead society, he said in a post on X.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said the Delhi HC order sends "a chilling message to the rape survivor".

Details of the High Court Order

A division bench of the Delhi High Court, comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, suspended the life sentence and granted bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar. He has been granted relief on the condition that he furnish a bail bond of Rs 15 lakh.

However, he will remain in custody as he has not yet been granted bail in the victim's father's custodial death matter. An appeal and application for suspension of sentence is pending before the High Court of Delhi. He was sentenced to 10 years in that case.

While granting bail, the High Court directed that Sengar must not enter the 5-kilometre radius around the victim's residence. It is also directed that Sengar shall remain in Delhi. He shall not contact the victim's family members. (ANI)