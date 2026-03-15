TMC's Abhishek Banerjee inaugurated renovated stalls and condemned the alleged attack on minister Shashi Panja by BJP workers, calling it 'dastardly'. Panja accused BJP workers of attempting to murder her during a clash in Kolkata's Girish Park.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday handed over the renovated stalls to owners near Baba Boro Kachari Temple at the inauguration ceremony of the stalls.

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In a post on Facebook, the MP shared a video of him meeting and greeting the people and distributing the keys and captioned the post with, "In the inauguration ceremony of the newly renovated stalls adjacent to the Baba Bada Kachhari Temple. Key handover for renovated stalls near Baba Boro Kachari Temple."

Banerjee Condemns Attack on Shashi Panja

Yesterday, the Diamond Harbour MP strongly condemned the alleged attack on West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja in Kolkata's Girish Park area, accusing Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of orchestrating the assault.

In a post on X, Banerjee called the incident "dastardly" and an attempt to spread fear and intimidation in the state. "I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the dastardly, cowardly and utterly reprehensible attack on our Minister Shashi Panja. Her home was vandalised and ransacked. Our party workers and supporters were mercilessly beaten. And she herself was physically assaulted, with stones and bricks hurled at her, leaving her injured. A serving Cabinet Minister was attacked in broad daylight by BJP goons emboldened by their Prime Minister's presence in the city. This is not an attack on one woman. This is an attack on every woman of Bengal. Bengal has seen this before," he said.

Banerjee further linked the incident to past events, citing the 2019 vandalism of the Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar bust at a rally. "In 2019, from Amit Shah's rally, the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised and desecrated. This is the BJP's culture. These BOHIRAGOTO BJP ZAMINDARS want to import their politics of PROVOCATION to Bengal. They want to destroy peace. They want to spread fear. This will neither be forgiven, nor be forgotten. Bengal will not tolerate BJP's SAFFRON GUNDAGARDI," he added on X.

TMC-BJP Clash in Girish Park

This comes a day after a clash involving stone-pelting broke out between the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and TMC workers in the Girish Park area. The clash resulted in several members of both sides sustaining injuries on arms, legs, and heads.

Minister Alleges Murder Attempt

West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Shashi Panja alleged that BJP workers attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally attempted to murder her. "BJP workers who went to attend PM Modi's rally wanted to kill me today. My allegation is that this is pre-planned. I will file an FIR against them; they've tried to murder me. This is my allegation against them. They come for the Brigade rally, actually, this is a B-grade rally," she said. (ANI)