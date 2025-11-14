AAP's Harmeet Singh Sandhu won the Tarn Taran by-election by over 12,000 votes. CM Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal hailed the victory, stating it proves people prefer 'politics of work' and have shown trust in the party's governance.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh celebrated the Aam Aadmi Party's victory in the Tarn Taran Assembly by-election, emphasising that it reflects the people's preference for effective governance. He credited party leader Arvind Kejriwal for the win and assured that all commitments made to the residents of Tarn Taran will be prioritised. Mann extended congratulations to the people of the constituency for this achievement.

The ruling AAP's candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu won by a margin of 12,091 votes in the Tarn Taran bypolls. Sandhu is a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) turncoat and a three-time MLA.

'People of Punjab Prefer Politics of Work': AAP Leadership

In an X post, Bhagwant Mann wrote, "The splendid victory in the by-election of the Tarntaran Assembly Constituency has proven that the people of Punjab prefer politics of work. Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal ji, the party is hoisting flags of victory. The people of Punjab have once again expressed their trust in the Aam Aadmi Party. This victory is the victory of the people, the hardworking volunteer companions, and the entire leadership. Every promise made to the residents of Tarntaran during the by-election will be fulfilled on a priority basis. Heartiest congratulations to the residents of Tarntaran on this victory."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the party on the victory in the Tarn Taran bye-elections, saying people of Punjab prefer "politics of work." In an X post, Kejriwal lauded Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership, while extending wishes to the public and party workers. "This historic victory in the Tarn Taran bye-election has clearly shown that the people of Punjab prefer politics of work and the honest leadership of Bhagwant Mann ji. Punjab has once again expressed its trust in AAP. This victory is the victory of the people, the victory of every hardworking worker. Heartiest congratulations to the people of Punjab and all workers," he wrote.

Tarn Taran Bypoll: How Other Candidates Fared

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate and Azad Group leader Sukhwinder Kaur could gain 30,558, finishing behind Sandhu, who got 42,649 votes. Congress's Karanbir Singh lost the polls by a margin of 27,571 votes, while BJP's Harjit Singh Sandhu could win only 6,239 votes. A total of 15 candidates contested the bypolls.

Context of the By-election

The seat fell vacant after the death of the sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Kashmir Singh Sohal, in June this year. Bye-elections were held on eight seats across six States and one Union Territory. (ANI)