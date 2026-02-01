Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav vowed 'exemplary punishment' for the killers of AAP worker Lucky Oberoi, who was fatally shot in Jalandhar. The police are investigating motives like personal vendetta and noted a rise in illegal weapons from Pakistan.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav vowed an "exemplary punishment" for the accused involved in the fatal shooting of AAP worker Lucky Oberoi in Jalandhar on Friday morning. DGP Yadav, along with a police team, inspected the spot where the AAP worker, Lucky Oberoi, was shot dead.

Police Vow 'Exemplary Punishment', Probe Motive

"Officers conducted a review meeting over the investigation up until now. The spot inspections were conducted... The perpetrators will receive exemplary punishment as per the law... Yes, this is also a theory (of student politics or personal vendetta as the motive) that has been circulating...," DGP Yadav told reporters.

DGP on Illegal Weapon Influx

Replying to a query about the weapons used, DGP Yadav said, "Since Op Sindoor, there has been a 400% increase in illegal weapons coming in from Pakistan... These consignments are being sent in through drones..."

How the Attack Unfolded

Oberoi, who was leaving the gurdwara after offering prayers, was reportedly attacked by two scooter-borne assailants who fired multiple shots at him. He was rushed to Sri Ram Hospital in critical condition, but despite medical efforts, doctors declared him dead.

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manpreet Singh confirmed the sequence of events, saying, "Lucky Oberoi was leaving after offering prayers here. At that time, two scooter-borne people came and fired at him. He was taken to the hospital, where he is under treatment. Probe is underway."

Victim Succumbs to Injuries at Hospital

Dr. Vishal, attending physician at Sri Ram Hospital, said that approximately eight to nine rounds were fired at Oberoi. He further mentioned that although the leader was put on a ventilator, his life could not be saved. "Lucky Oberoi was brought here around 8 am. On examination, it was found that 8-9 rounds were fired at him. Some bullets had hit his chest, and one had hit his chin. He was given CPR and also put on a ventilator, but his life could not be saved," Vishal told reporters.