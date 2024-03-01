AAP worker shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab's Tarn Taran; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker, identified as Gurpreet Singh Gopi Chola, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Friday.

In a tragic incident in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker, Gurpreet Singh Gopi Chola, was fatally shot by unidentified assailants. The chilling incident occurred as Gopi Chola was waiting at a railway crossing near Goindwal Sahib. The deceased was en route to Sultanpur Lodhi court for a hearing, as revealed by his family members. The untimely demise of the AAP worker has sent shockwaves through the local community and political circles alike.

The circumstances surrounding Gopi Chola's death have sparked widespread concern, especially with the emergence of a disturbing video circulating on social media. The footage captures shocking scenes of the incident, shedding light on the brazen act of violence that claimed the life of the AAP activist. The video, which has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms, has intensified calls for swift justice and heightened security measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Please note: Video has disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised.

The murder of Gurpreet Singh Gopi Chola has prompted an immediate response from law enforcement authorities. Police sources have confirmed that an investigation has been launched to apprehend the perpetrators and determine the motive behind the heinous crime.

The incident has sent shockwaves on X, with one user noting, "Under AAP government goons are roaming freely without any fear of law and order and yet AAP government is silent. Gurpreet chola an AAP worker was shot dead by unknown assailants near railway lines. This incident happened in Taran-Taran , Punjab."

"This is the real situation of law & order in Punjab under AAP. Their own people are not safe and #ArvindKejriwal wants #DelhiPolice under his govt. LOL," wrote another user.

A third user added, "Unbelievable! Punjab needs to step up its game in law and order."

A fourth user noted, "No one is safe in Punjab. Scary situation."