AAP MP Sanjay Singh said his party would not take part in the INDIA bloc's march to the ECI, calling their own protests a 'people's movement'. The party is protesting over the row involving the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said his party would not take part in the INDIA bloc's march to the Election Commission of India (ECI) office on October 6, even as it continues its own protests over the row involving the poll body and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking to ANI, Singh characterised the protests as a people's movement, highlighting that AAP leaders are not using the party's banners while protesting. "Our party is protesting daily and continuously at Jantar Mantar and in various parts of the country. We are not even using party banners because we believe this is a people's movement, an issue concerning the citizens of the nation and everyone should participate...As for tomorrow's protest, it is being organised by the INDIA alliance, and the Aam Aadmi Party is not part of it. However, we are fighting this battle in our own way...We are not participating in tomorrow's protest," Singh said.

INDIA bloc announces 'Save Democracy March'

This comes after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced a nationwide protest programme, saying INDIA bloc leaders would hold a "Save Democracy March" at the district level from October 2 to October 8. He said opposition MPs in the INDIA bloc would march to the Election Commission on October 6, while opposition leaders would meet President Droupadi Murmu in the second week of October to raise concerns over alleged institutional issues.

AAP leaders detained during protest

AAP leaders, including the party's Delhi president Saurabh Bhardwaj and others, have been participating in protests in the national capital. Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Police detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, including Bhardwaj, who were marching to India Gate to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and demand his resignation on Sunday, days after he was detained at Jantar Mantar on Friday amid the opposition campaign against the CEC.

Row over CEC's unilateral decisions

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged it was "established beyond doubt" that CEC Gyanesh Kumar had changed Form 6 "illegally and unilaterally," after the Supreme Court clarified that it had not approved any modified version of Form 6, used for enrolling new voters in electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The petition relied on a report claiming that 14 crucial SIR-related decisions were taken in the name of the ECI despite objections recorded by the two other Election Commissioners. Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for one of the petitioners, Rakesh Kumar Singh, sought immediate suspension of the CEC, contending that the alleged unilateral decisions posed a serious threat to electoral democracy. Referring to Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, Singh submitted that ECI decisions were required to be unanimous or, failing that, taken by majority. (ANI)