    AAP to gherao LG VK Saxena's residence to protest over 'weak' law-and-order situation

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak said, "Women are unsafe in the city. The LG has left the law and order responsibility to politics. We will go to the LG's residence on Monday at 2:00 pm to protest the weak law and order situation." 
     

    First Published Jan 2, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party will lay siege to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's residence in protest of the national capital's 'weak' law-and-order situation on Monday, December 2, 2023.

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak said women are unsafe in the city. His remark came in the backdrop of an incident on Sunday in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooter was hit by a car and her body was dragged for four kilometres from Sultanpuri in outer Delhi to Kanjhawala. 

    The AAP leader, Pathak, tweeted in Hindi, saying, "The national capital is turning into a crime hotspot. In Delhi, our sisters and daughters are not safe. Additionally, the LG has left the law and order responsibility to politics. We will gherao the LG's residence on Monday at 2:00 pm to protest the deteriorating law and order situation." 

     

    Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the incident as 'shameful' and said the culprit should be 'punished severely.' 

    In Hindi, Kejriwal tweeted, "What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala was shameful. I hope the culprits are severely punished."

     

    In connection with the woman's death, five men have been arrested. According to police, the victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car in which the accused travelled.

