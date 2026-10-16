AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed the Centre for heavy security at a 'Tiranga Rally', questioning why authorities were stopping citizens from unfurling the Tricolour. He drew parallels with the freedom struggle and condemned the administrative curbs.

Holding the national flag during an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protest march in the national capital, AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday sharply criticized the Centre over the massive security deployment in the capital, questioning why authorities were restricting citizens from unfurling the Tricolour. AAP workers and supporters gathered to stage a 'Tiranga Rally' directing their agitation against the Election Commission over alleged institutional irregularities.

Speaking to ANI, Bharadwaj drew parallels with India’s freedom struggle while condemning administrative curbs, including the temporary closure of Central Park in Connaught Place. "It is sheer madness that they are saying we cannot unfurl the Tricolour in India! Why can’t we unfurl it? Are we doing anything wrong? And wasn't this the very struggle fought against the British? The British said the British flag would be hoisted; Indians insisted that we would hoist our own Tricolour. So today we are unfurling it, and we are unfurling it right in front of the Rashtrapati Bhavan!" Bharadwaj said.

'Pure Foolishness': Bharadwaj on Security Scale

Targeting the central government over the scale of security mobilization, the AAP leader questioned the necessity of deploying thousands of personnel to deter peaceful flag-waving demonstrations. "Just think about it—has security ever been increased in this country just to stop the Tricolour? When the youth of this country is simply saying, 'We want to hoist the Tricolour,' you bring in 50,000 security personnel! You even shut down Central Park! What sense does that make? This is pure foolishness!" he added.

On Democratic Regime Change

Rebutting charges by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the demonstrations were part of a conspiracy to incite anarchy and overthrow an elected government, Bharadwaj argued that public movements are standard democratic mechanisms for regime change. "In a democracy, governments come and go. That is precisely what democracy is. If a government comes to power and one person remains glued to the chair, that is called a dictatorship—not a democracy! Your government also came into power after another government fell following a mass movement in 2012 and 2013. Now, there is a movement against you—your government will fall, and a new government will be formed," the AAP minister asserted.

'Seek Inspiration from Bhagat Singh, Gandhi'

When asked about controversial remarks made by activist Neha Bora drawing parallels with the unrest in Bangladesh, Bharadwaj urged against sensationalism, maintaining that India has its own rich legacy of democratic icons. "Neha Bora is still quite young, you have to understand that. Her statement shouldn't be blown out of proportion. My view is that our country has immense role models. For student revolution, for the youth, for bravery, we have Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, who embraced the gallows at the age of 23. Why do we need to look to Nepal or Bangladesh for inspiration? We should seek inspiration within our own nation—in Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar, and Gandhi," he clarified.

Commitment to Non-Violence

Reaffirming the party's adherence to non-violence, Bharadwaj emphasized: "There is absolutely no need for violence. Nobody wants violence, nor does anyone want to give a call for violence. It must be completely peaceful—in Mahatma Gandhi’s way. Just as independence was achieved back then, in that very manner we will achieve freedom from this government."