AAP's lie exposed? Delhi Govt says Mahila Samman & Sanjeevani Yojanas don't exist; BJP dubs Kejriwal 'fraud'

In a shocking turn of events, the much-publicized “Mahila Samman Yojana” and “Sanjeevani Yojana,” announced recently by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, have been called into question. Delhi’s Health Department and the Women and Child Welfare Department have issued an official notice stating that no such schemes exist under the Delhi Government at present.

The notice read, " It has come to the notice of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, through various news channels/ print media that a supposed scheme named "Sanjeevani Yojana" is being propagated among residents of Delhi, which claims to provide free treatment of people, aged above 60 years, at all Delhi Hospitals (Government or Private), irrespective of income criteria."

"It is informed that the Department of Heath and Family welfare, Government of National Capital territory of Delhi, does not have any such supposed "Sanjeevani scheme" in existence till date. Further Health Department neither has authorised any health official or anybody to collect such personal information and data from elderly citizens, nor is the department providing any card in this regard," the notice further read.

The notice comes just days after Kejriwal’s grand announcements on December 12, where he promised significant financial and medical benefits for women and senior citizens in the capital. These promises, however, have now been exposed as misleading, raising serious questions about AAP’s credibility ahead of the upcoming elections.

Arvind Kejriwal had announced the “Mahila Samman Yojana,” under which every woman in Delhi would receive Rs 1,000 monthly, with a promise to increase the amount to Rs 2,100 post-elections. Simultaneously, he introduced the “Sanjeevani Yojana,” claiming it would provide free medical treatment for senior citizens.

Kejriwal had even instructed party workers to begin door-to-door registration for these schemes, despite admitting that fund transfers would not occur until after the elections. However, the latest notice from the Delhi Government reveals that no groundwork or plans exist for implementing these schemes, branding them as pre-election promises without substance.

The public notice issued by the Health and Women Welfare Departments warns citizens against falling for false promises and clarifies that neither the “Mahila Samman Yojana” nor the “Sanjeevani Yojana” has been approved or implemented by the Delhi Government.

The timing of the announcements has further fueled criticism, with opposition parties accusing AAP of misleading voters. Critics argue that the schemes were nothing more than a populist gimmick designed to garner votes in the upcoming elections.

BJP dubs Kejriwal 'fraud'

Reacting to the notices issued, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa called Kejriwal a 'big fraud'. "While he was getting forms filled out, his own department (Delhi govt's Women and Child Development) clarified that there is no such scheme to give an allowance of Rs 2100. Those getting forms filled for the scheme are private people who are doing so to collect data illegally," the BJP leader added.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said, "Arvind Kejriwal is taking the people of Delhi towards digital fraud. There is AAP govt in Delhi, and their own Department is issuing warning to the public that there is no such scheme. Arvind Kejriwal is cheating the people of Delhi. This is Atishi vs Arvind Kejriwal."

This revelation has sparked outrage among Delhiites, many of whom had already begun registering for the schemes in anticipation of financial and medical benefits. Social media platforms are abuzz with users questioning the credibility of AAP’s leadership and accusing the party of making hollow promises.

