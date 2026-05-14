Several AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bhardwaj, were detained while protesting the Janakpuri sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl. They were seeking a meeting with the LG over the case and alleged police intimidation of the victim's family.

AAP Leaders Detained During Protest

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Delhi Unit President Saurabh Bhardwaj and MLAs Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar, were detained by the police on Wednesday. The group was taken into custody after gathering outside Raj Niwas to demand a meeting regarding the sexual assault of a three-year-old girl at school in Janakpuri.

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According to AAP, the detention came after the delegation waited for hours outside Raj Bhavan seeking a meeting with the LG over Delhi Police officers for allegedly threatening the survivor child's parents. Calling the police action inhuman, the AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the LG had time to make reels but not to listen to the public, adding that AAP's fight for justice for the child would continue.

Bhardwaj alleged that Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu was prioritising the detention of party workers over addressing the concerns surrounding the Janakpuri school rape case. "Inhuman treatment. This is what we get when we seek justice for 3 yr girl who got raped. LG gets us arrested but not ready to meet us," said Bhardwaj.

AAP Delhi Unit President Saurabh Bhardwaj further alleged that the Lieutenant Governor declined to meet the delegation despite a prior appointment to discuss the Janakpuri incident, asserting that this act is an insult to the women of Delhi. Alongside Bhardwaj, other AAP leaders also condemned the detention of the protestors.

AAP Condemns BJP, Alleges Law and Order Breakdown

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the BJP, declaring that the party's "cup of sins has overflowed, asserting that the administration would eventually face the consequences of its actions. "A heinous crime has been committed against a 3-year-old little girl, and all these people are banding together to protect the culprits. The police took action against those who gathered to demand justice for that little girl. Saurabh, you are fighting to deliver justice to a helpless family. The entire public stands with you. The BJP's cup of sins has overflowed. Now they will reap the fruits of their misdeeds," said Kejriwal.

Senior AAP leader and Leader of Opposition Atishi Marlena declared that the law and order situation in the national capital has "completely broken down". Expressing concern over the Janakpuri incident, Atishi alleged that the safety of girls is no longer a priority, claiming the BJP-led administration has shown "no interest" in preventing such heinous crimes.

Delhi Police Responds to Allegations, to Appeal Bail

Earlier, a three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted during school hours at a private school in West Delhi's Janakpuri on April 30. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police, through social media, confirmed that they will file an appeal against the bail order of the accused in the said case.

In a post on X, it clarified, "Certain media reports alleging harassment or intimidation by police officials are false, baseless and contrary to the actual facts of investigation. The complainant and the child victim were provided a comfortable, child-friendly environment during the inquiry proceedings and were met only for lawful inquiry and counselling."

It mentioned that during the investigation, the accused was arrested immediately, after identification by the victim on the same day. "Statements of the child and her mother were recorded before the Judicial Magistrate immediately, relevant CCTV/DVR footages along with other exhibits were seized. The investigation has been conducted in a fair, professional and impartial manner on the basis of scientific evidence, forensic examination, witnesses statements and merits of the case," it said.

The Delhi Police also emphasised that they had strongly opposed the bail application of the accused before the Court. However, the Court granted bail to the accused. "West District Police is filing appeal against the said bail order in the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi. Joint CP of the range will meet with the parents of the victim and had been directed to submit report into the matter within 24 hours. Delhi Police is committed to ensure a thorough and water-tight investigation into the matter," the Delhi Police mentioned on X.

Based on the victim's identification, the police arrested a 57-year-old school caretaker on May 1. The accused was subsequently produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. However, he was granted bail by a court in Dwarka on May 7, despite strong opposition from the prosecution. (ANI)