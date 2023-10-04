Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrested by ED in Delhi excise policy case

    AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been arrested in the Delhi liquor policy case. Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday evening after a raid at his house and a round of questioning.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 5:43 PM IST

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh was arrested after the Enforcement Directorate raided his premises in connection with the Delhi excise-money laundering case on Wednesday. ED officials on Wednesday morning raided AAP MP Sanjay Singh's home in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

    The AAP has strenuously denied the claim that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021–2022, which granted licenses to liquor merchants, promoted cartelization and favored those dealers who had reportedly paid bribes for it.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 5:51 PM IST
