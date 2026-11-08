AAP leader Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal visited Ajnala, Punjab, to inspect local medical and fire safety preparations ahead of Diwali, ensuring the town's readiness to handle emergencies and provide support during the upcoming festive celebrations.

AAP Leader Reviews Festive Safety and Medical Readiness in Ajnala

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday visited Ajnala in Punjab's Amritsar district to review festive preparations and inspect the readiness of medical facilities and emergency services ahead of Diwali celebrations. With the main market beautifully illuminated and bustling with festive activity, Dhaliwal personally inspected the local healthcare facilities and fire safety arrangements to ensure that adequate measures were in place to deal with any emergency during the celebrations.

Healthcare and Emergency Preparedness

During his visit, Dhaliwal appreciated the decorations in the town and said his primary objective was to assess the preparedness of medical facilities and emergency response services to handle any untoward incident during the festival. Speaking to reporters during the inspection, he said that doctors, nursing staff and other medical personnel had been deployed at the hospital, with essential medicines, blood supplies and other necessary resources available to deal with emergencies, including burn injuries.

“In Ajnala, the main market is beautifully decorated. I wanted to ensure that our medical facilities and emergency protocols are fully prepared. I visited the hospital, where doctors and nursing staff are on duty; they have all the necessary medicines, blood supplies, and resources to handle any untoward incident, such as burns or injuries. They have made excellent arrangements, and the wards are fully prepared,” he said.

Fire Safety Measures

He also inspected the fire brigade arrangements and said two fire brigade vehicles had been stationed in the area with staff ready to respond to emergencies. “Furthermore, two fire brigade vehicles are stationed here, along with our staff, who are ready for action. The fire tenders are fully fueled and equipped with water and fire extinguishers,” he added.

The inspection comes as preparations for Diwali celebrations are underway across Punjab and other parts of the country, with local authorities and emergency services making arrangements to ensure public safety during the festival. Diwali is celebrated with traditional enthusiasm across the country, with markets, homes and public spaces illuminated with decorative lights and earthen lamps. The festival also witnesses increased public movement, gatherings and the use of firecrackers, making medical preparedness and fire safety arrangements particularly important. The Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11.

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