West Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikari has extended warm festive greetings for Kali Puja and Diwali, praying for prosperity, peace, and strength for all citizens as the state celebrates the auspicious occasion of lights and divine blessings.

Suvendu Adhikari Extends Warm Greetings on Kali Puja

As light and devotion fill every corner of Bengal on the auspicious occasion of Kali Puja, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari extended his warmest greetings to all. Praying to Maa Kali, he wished for her divine blessings to touch every home, filling hearts with strength, minds with courage, and lives with abundance, joy, and lasting prosperity.

In a post on X, Adhikari wrote, “I extend my heartfelt wishes and congratulations to everyone on the sacred and auspicious occasion of Shri Shri Kali Puja. May Mother Kali’s blessings give everyone the strength and courage to overcome every obstacle and adversity in life. May everyone’s life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Victory to Mother Kali."

Adhikari Wishes Joyous Deepawali to Residents

In another post on X, Adhikari extended his wishes on Diwali, praying for the festival of lights to bring peace, good health and prosperity to every household. “Wishing everyone a very joyous and auspicious Deepawali. May the sacred glow of diyas illuminate every home, dispel all darkness and lead you and your loved ones onto the path of peace, good health and abundant prosperity. On this auspicious festival of lights, I pray to Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha to bless every family with endless happiness, strength and success. Happy Diwali,” the CM wrote.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Commerce and Transport Department (CTO) also extended festive greetings through a post on X. “Wishing you a blessed Diwali and Kali Puja,” the department posted. (ANI)