AAP's Delhi Elections 2025 strategy: Free healthcare for seniors and now, 24-hour water supply!

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (December 24) announced a plan to provide round-the-clock water supply across Delhi, marking a significant pre-election promise. The initiative has already commenced in the Rajendra Nagar area, as confirmed by Kejriwal.

"Good news. From today, 24-hour water supply is starting in a colony of Rajendra Nagar. Very soon, it will be available in the entire city too," he said. This announcement aligns with AAP's strategy of rolling out welfare measures to strengthen its voter base ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

The 24-hour water supply plan is part of a broader campaign that includes the recently introduced Sanjeevani Yojana. This scheme ensures free medical treatment for Delhi residents aged 60 and above. According to Kejriwal, registration has already begun in the Jangpura constituency, where former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is AAP's candidate for the upcoming elections.

"Under the Sanjeevani Yojana, if elderly individuals above 60 years of age fall ill, whether they visit a government hospital or a private hospital, the Delhi government will cover the entire cost of their treatment," Kejriwal said.

Another initiative gaining traction is the Mahila Samman Yojana, which provides a monthly allowance of Rs 2,100 to women residents. Kejriwal revealed that approximately 2.5 lakh women registered for the scheme within hours of its launch.

The AAP government has also introduced the Dr. Ambedkar Scholarship, aimed at supporting Dalit students pursuing higher education. However, details regarding its budget and implementation are yet to be disclosed.

The AAP's announcement comes as the party aims to replicate its landslide victory in the 2020 Assembly elections, where it won 62 out of 70 seats, leaving the BJP with just eight. With the next elections set for early 2025, both parties are intensifying efforts to court voters.

