UP SHOCKER: Teen boy stripped, beaten and urinated on at birthday party; dies by suicide

A 17-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district tragically died by suicide after facing severe assault and humiliation at a birthday party. Despite the family’s initial complaint, police reportedly failed to act, leading to widespread outrage.

In the Captainganj area of the district, a 17-year-old boy reportedly died by suicide after being assaulted and subjected to degrading treatment by four men, who allegedly urinated on him, police stated on Tuesday. The accused, who have since been arrested, are also accused of recording the incident. Superintendent of Police Krishna Gopal Chaudhury confirmed that Captainganj SHO Deepak Kumar Dubey has been suspended, with departmental action initiated against him.

Dubey allegedly failed to take action against the accused despite the boy’s family filing a complaint.

Circle Officer Pradeep Kumar Tripathi stated that an FIR was registered on Monday following a complaint from the boy’s uncle, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

“Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty,” Tripathi assured.

The victim, originally from Sant Kabir Nagar district, had been staying at his uncle’s residence in Basti district.

According to the family’s complaint, the boy was invited to a villager’s birthday party on the night of December 20-21. Upon arrival, he was allegedly stripped, assaulted, urinated on, and humiliated, with the incident recorded on video.

The boy’s mother claimed that the accused refused to delete the video and allegedly forced him to lick their spit.

The fear of the video being circulated caused the boy significant distress. He confided in his family about the ordeal, leading them to file a complaint at the Captainganj police station. However, the mother alleged that no FIR was registered at that time.

