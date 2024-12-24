Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun faced THESE 12 tough questions during investigation

Telugu actor Allu Arjun appeared for questioning at the Chikkadpally Police Station. Police prepared 12 key questions for him.

Revathi died in the Sandhya Theatre stampede. The police registered a case and named Allu Arjun as A11. He was arrested but later released on bail. Telangana police have summoned him again under section BNS 35(3).

Allu Arjun arrived at Chikkadapally Police Station. The CI and ACP will question him, including about his recent press meeting addressing the stampede. Police have reportedly prepared 12 key questions.

As part of the investigation, Allu Arjun will be taken to Sandhya Theatre. Police will inquire about his entry and exit times, as well as the manner in which he left. His legal team will be present during the proceedings.

Key questions include: 1. What was the reason for the procession to Sandhya Theatre?

2. Were you aware of any prior warning from the management?

3. Did you know there was no police permission for the event?

4. Was permission sought for the premiere?

5. Was permission obtained by your team or PR representatives?

6. Did the PR team brief you about the situation?

7. When did you learn about Revathi's death?

8. Who informed you about it?

9. Why didn’t you leave immediately after the ACP’s instruction?

10. Why did you continue watching the film after learning about the stampede?

11. Did you advise the theatre management to take precautions?

12. How many bouncers were arranged for the event?

The controversy began on December 4 during the Pushpa 2 premiere. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's arrival at Sandhya Theatre attracted a massive crowd, resulting in a stampede. Tragically, Revathi lost her life, and her son sustained injuries. Police filed criminal charges, naming Allu Arjun as A11. He was arrested on December 12 and remanded for 14 days. His legal team appealed to the High Court for interim bail, enlisting the assistance of YSRCP MP Niranjan Reddy.

The court granted four weeks of interim bail. However, Allu Arjun had to spend a night in jail due to a delay in the jail authorities receiving the order copy.

